Abortion may be legal in Argentina but women still face major obstacles

Agustina Latourrette - BBC World Service
·4 min read
An illustration shows a woman in tears at a health centre
An illustration shows a woman in tears at a health centre

María was 23 when she decided to have an abortion.

At the health centre where she had gone for treatment, she says she overheard one doctor saying to a colleague: "When will these girls learn to keep their legs closed?"

María lives in Salta, a religiously conservative province in north-west Argentina, where many healthcare workers are still against abortion.

She was eventually given a pill to end her pregnancy, but she says the nurses were reluctant to treat her and wanted to make her feel guilty: "After I expelled the pregnancy tissue, I could see the foetus."

"The nurses put it in a jar to make sure I saw it and they told me, 'This could have been your child.'"

Argentina relaxed its law on abortion in 2020, allowing a woman to choose to terminate her pregnancy in the first 14 weeks, Previously, it was only allowed in the case of rape or if the woman's life or health was at risk.

Abortion is a highly contentious issue in Argentina, where more than 60% of people are Catholic and 15% are evangelical Christians, with the leadership of both groups opposing the practice.

An illustration shows a woman in tears next to a foetus in a jar
Maria says she was shown the foetus and told: "This could have been your child."

The new law allows health workers in Argentina to abstain from performing abortions.

"As soon as the law was passed, I declared myself a conscientious objector," says Dr Carlos Franco, a paediatrician from the same area as María, who estimates that 90% of health workers in the province's main public hospital have done the same.

He says his years studying embryology left him with the belief that life begins at fertilisation.

"My duty, as a doctor, is to take care and protect the human life from the embryonic stage," he adds.

This helps explain why women like María are having so much trouble accessing legal abortions.

María had initially spent two days at the health centre just waiting to be seen by a doctor.

Eventually, when none came, she turned to social media for help and found Mónica Rodriguez, a local activist, who helped her file a complaint at the hospital and secure an appointment.

Ms Rodriguez says she gets about 100 phone calls a month from women in Salta who are having similar difficulty getting access to safe abortions.

She tells the BBC her main job is simply to listen: "While I don't recommend abortion, I don't romanticise motherhood either."

The campaign to expand abortion rights in Argentina has taken decades, but Valeria Isla, director of sexual and reproductive health at the national health ministry, says that significant progress has been made.

She cites official figures showing that the number of mothers dying from abortions has dropped by 40% since the law was enacted in 2021.

The number of public health centres that provide abortions has gone up by more than a half over the same period, and the drug misoprostol, which chemically induces abortions, is now being manufactured in the country, making it more widely available.

Long waits for treatment and the social stigma surrounding abortions can make women vulnerable to corrupt practices.

There have been cases reported of women being forced to pay hundreds of dollars for treatment that should be free in public health facilities.

"There is a mafia," says Dr María Laura Lerma, a psychologist based in a remote mountain community in Jujuy in the country's north-west. "In many rural areas of Argentina, some doctors who work in the public hospital take patients to their private clinics."

The government has urged women to report allegations of corruption, but many women in rural areas are too scared to do so.

An illustration shows anti-abortion protesters holding placards
Anti-abortion activists are trying to block the law allowing the procedure

Doctors who do agree to perform abortions have been targeted with spurious legal complaints.

In September 2021, one doctor in Salta was briefly detained following an accusation by the aunt of a 21-year-old patient that she had performed an "illegal abortion".

The accusation was untrue, but it took a year for a court to dismiss the case.

"Anti-abortion organisations have historical connections with judges and people in power and they use them to generate fear and endanger the freedom of doctors who provide abortions," says Rocío García Garro, a lawyer for pro-choice campaign group Catholics for the Right to Decide.

Anti-abortion campaigners are also using the courts to try and get the abortion law declared unconstitutional.

Cristina Fiore, a local parliament representative in Salta, is one of them.

"We believe human life starts at conception and we are against this throwaway culture," she says.

So far, all legal challenges have failed.

María is clear why she made the choice not to continue with her pregnancy: "I had never wanted to be a mum… My parents abandoned me and that's a trauma which has taken me years to overcome."

She says she wants training to be improved for nurses and gynaecologists to prevent others suffering like her.

"There are many women, especially in the small rural towns, who are discriminated against like me and not all of them dare to speak."

*Names of some contributors have been changed to protect their privacy.

Recommended Stories

  • New Kansas flat tax plan threatens to take us back to Brownback era of fiscal disasters

    The Republican-controlled legislature has proposed a flat tax that plan threatens to land us right back where we were just a few years ago.

  • ‘More Red Flags Than A Chinese Communist Rally’: Utah Cop Says Brian Laundrie Was ‘Emotional Bully’ To Gabby Petito

    A Utah police officer who encountered Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito weeks before the travel influencer’s murder described Laundrie as a “mental and emotional bully,” newly filed court documents show. Moab police officer Eric Pratt is one of several officers who responded to a domestic violence call on Aug. 20, 2021 involving Petito and Laundrie shortly before Petito’s body was recovered from Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, according to ABC News, citing a civil complaint. Pratt was one of

  • Taxpayers' bill for the shuttered Michael Gableman election review keeps growing. Here is the latest and what we know so far.

    The latest legal tab brings taxpayers' costs related to the Michael Gableman review of the 2020 election to nearly $2.5 million.

  • US, South Korea announce largest field exercises in 5 years

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Friday they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the U.S. flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea. In a joint news conference, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defense and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX. Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies’ earlier biggest springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

  • Judge in Kansas man’s Jan. 6 case wants more info on video given Tucker Carlson, others

    “I’d like to hear more from the government on what I’m reading in the papers about production of the CCTV video to Tucker Carlson and, after a point of exclusivity, to other news outlets,” the judge said.

  • ACLU Backs Texas Teen Athlete in Sexism Uproar

    Courtesy of the familyA 16-year-old student athlete in Houston, Texas, is demanding—with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union—that her school district answer for discrimination during her time as a top runner on a cross-country team.In a letter sent to Spring Branch Independent School District leaders, the girls’ family and ACLU attorneys allege that the district’s “biased dress code policy and enforcement” and “unequal treatment” towards girls on the cross country team likely run a

  • Midshipmen warn left-wing politics are infiltrating Merchant Marine Academy: 'Last frontier for woke ideology'

    Several current and former midshipmen at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, told Fox News Digital that "woke" ideology has been infiltrating the institution.

  • Here Is A Roundup Of Fox News' Most Racist Lies

    Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News may change the way news networks are held accountable for what they report. Fox famously claimed that the election technology company helped rig the 2020 presidential election, which was untrue. However, that’s not the only falsehood the network promoted. Here is a roundup of its most heinous lies.

  • About that bloody fetus picture you found on your car . . . | Opinion

    A couple of hundred abortion “abolitionists” are in town for a conference. Here’s what they’re up to.

  • Alex Murdaugh's son Buster seen for the first time since dad's murder conviction

    Buster Murdaugh, 26, walked his dogs with his girlfriend Saturday morning, the first time he's been seen in public since his father, Alex, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

  • Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.

  • Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Gave a Troubling Health Update On the Air Before He Disappeared

    "The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh," the on-air personality told listeners during his Feb. 23 show, which aired hours before he was last seen

  • Racist Karen Is Charged After Viral Pizza Shop Melt Down

    TikTokA white woman who was captured in a viral video spewing angry anti-immigrant, anti-Spanish bile in a Philadelphia-area pizzeria has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.A video, originally uploaded to TikTok by @kellyflores765, received millions of views online after being reshared by multiple users.In the clip, a white woman, identified by local authorities on Friday as Rita Bellew, stands at the counter at Amy’s Pizzeria speaking with Omar Quiñonez, one of the owners, aft

  • Pennsylvania Hospital Wants to Deport an Undocumented Dominican Woman in a Coma

    A hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is in the process of illegally trying to deport an undocumented woman in a coma to the Dominican Republic, her country of origin, per a report in Prism published Thursday.

  • US military school goes to war over first black leader’s ‘woke’ policies

    One of the US’s oldest and most esteemed military colleges is entangled in a culture war with alumni over its push to make the institution more welcoming to women and ethnic minorities.

  • Texas Wants to Ban Credit Card Companies From Processing Abortion Pill Transactions

    Republicans in Texas are really escalating their assault on abortion access and finding new ways to go after people who don’t want to be pregnant. State Rep. Drew Spring (R) proposed a bill Thursday that would make it a felony for credit card companies to “process a transaction” for abortion pills sales. On top of that, the proposed law would allow any citizen to sue a credit card company for allowing that sale to happen.

  • Letter: Black Lives Matter group overlooks root cause of police encounters

    If you don’t violate the law, you’re unlikely ever to have an officer knocking on your door, with or without a warrant.

  • The implications of Walgreens' decision on abortion pills

    Walgreens says it will not start selling an abortion pill in 20 states that had warned of legal consequences if it did so. The drugstore chain’s announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January, when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

  • Walgreens Caves to Anti-Abortion Pressure After Facing Fraction of Harassment Clinics Face

    Walgreens will walk back a previous plan to dispense medication abortion at pharmacies in all states where it remains legal to do so, Politico reported on Thursday. In response to a letter from 20 state attorneys general, who cite an inactive law prohibiting dissemination of lewd materials to threaten legal action against Walgreens for offering the abortion pill, the pharmaceutical chain told Politico it “will not dispense abortion pills either by mail or at their brick-and-mortar locations” in

  • Alex Murdaugh Has Been Sentenced to Life in Prison—Here’s What’s Happening to His Former Home

    The Murdaugh murders took place at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina. Netflix's new docuseries highlights the scandals surrounding the family.