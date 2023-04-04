Abortion protest arrests put Florida mugshot exemption law in the spotlight

The Leon County Sheriff's Office’s daily booking report for Tuesday listed the names of all the protesters who were arrested the night before along with their mugshots — with the notable exceptions of Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, whose photos were redacted.

The booking report says Book and Fried’s mugshots were redacted under Chapter 119 of Florida Statutes. The law includes a long list of exemptions for personal information, including photographs, of current and former law enforcement, firefighters, agency investigators, court personnel and others.

"The purpose of the exemption is to protect the safety of the enumerated individuals and their families byremoving certain information relating to such individuals from the mandatory disclosure requirements," according to a public records guide for law enforcement agencies by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Angela Green, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said individuals who are arrested are asked whether they are exempt under the law as part of the jail intake process. She said both Book and Fried invoked exemptions after being arrested with about 10 others who were sitting and singing in an area designated as a park outside City Hall. Police warned the group repeatedly they would be subject to arrest if they didn't leave the area by sunset.

“They did claim 119 (exemptions) based on their status of either in office or formerly in office,” Green said.

However, Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, said lawmakers and Cabinet members aren’t included among officials whose personal information is exempt under the Sunshine Law.

"There’s no exemption for Cabinet and there’s no exemption for a legislator," Petersen said, unless they served in some other position that triggers an exemption. Fried noted that she's exempt because she's a former Alachua County public defender.

On Tuesday afternoon, after publication of this article, the Leon County Sheriff's Office released Book's mugshot and related arrest documents in response to a public records request from the Tallahassee Democrat. The Sheriff's Office continued to redact Fried's mugshot in the documents it released.

The mugshot for state Sen. Lauren Book, who was arrested Monday, April 3, 2023, with Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and nine others who were protesting a proposed state six-week abortion ban outside City Hall. The measure passed earlier in the day in the state Senate.

Before that happened, Book told the Democrat she believed her mugshot would be released.

“I don't have any reason to, to believe that it won't be, and I’m okay with that,” said Book on Tuesday.

She described a chaotic scene at the Leon County Jail with officers moving 11 people through the booking process. On her intake forms, two boxes were checked saying her personal information was exempt under state law. She checked one box saying she is a "current/former government agency employee" and another saying she was in the category of general or special magistrate, judge of compensation claims, administrative law judge or hearing officer.

“There were checkboxes. Everybody was just trying to get through it and do their jobs,” said Book, who showed up at the protest wearing high heels.

The Tallahassee Democrat does not routinely publish mugshots, but it does in extraordinary cases, including the arrest of public and elected officials.

