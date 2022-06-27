Abortion-related graffiti spray-painted on Leon County church entrance sign and roadway

Saint Phillips AME Church, 6200 Centerville Road, was vandalized with red graffiti over the weekend.

A church and a roadway in northern Leon County were vandalized with abortion-related graffiti over the weekend.

In red spray-paint, the words "My BODY" was tagged over the entrance sign of Saint Phillips AME Church, 6200 Centerville Road.

Neither the Tallahassee Police Department or the Leon County Sheriff's Office was contacted about the church graffiti as of Monday morning. A request for comment from church officials is pending.

Meantime, an unknown person spray-painted "Death to conservatives my body your choice," along with an anarchy symbol in the roadway of 2000 Morning Dove Road, near Deer Lake Middle School, according to LCSO spokesperson Angela Green.

A deputy responded to a call reporting the graffiti before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Previous acts of vandalism: 'Spiritual attack': Four north Tallahassee churches vandalized, TPD says

Law enforcement agencies in some states around the country have recently reported acts of vandalism they've tied to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and led to protests nationwide.

Over the weekend, a church in Fairfax County, Va., was vandalized in four areas with abortion-related graffiti, one of which read, "THIS WONT STOP," according to the Washington Post.

Another church in Harlingen, Texas, and one in Buffalo, New York, saw statues toppled over and stolen, too.

Police in Lynchburg, Virginia are investigating red graffiti spray-painted on the entrance walkway of antiabortion pregnancy center reading “IF ABORTION AINT SAFE YOU AINT SAFE!”

