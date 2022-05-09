Abortion-rights activists gather outside Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home
On Saturday, pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Md., expressing anger and frustration regarding Kavanaugh's apparent vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Kavanaugh was one of three justices appointed to the nation's highest court by former President Donald Trump, all of whom are expected to vote to strike down abortion rights when the final ruling is made public in the next few months.