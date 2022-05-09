Abortion-rights activists gather outside Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home

Reuters

(Reuters) -With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to strike down the right to an abortion, the next legal fault line is already taking shape as lawmakers from anti-abortion states explore ways to take the radical step of extending bans to states where the procedure remains legal. A leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito this week overruling the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights has the potential to fray relationships between states on opposite sides of abortion and test Constitutional limits, according to legal experts. "Justice Alito argued that returning abortion to the states is going to make a workable law and reduces the conflict we've seen in the courts," said Rachel Rebouche, the interim dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law.