Abortion-rights advocates leave message on sidewalk outside Collins' home in Bangor

May 10—An abortion rights message written in red, white and blue chalk on the sidewalk outside of the Bangor home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins resulted in a visit by police Saturday night.

"Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA — — > vote yes, clean up your mess" the message said. The dot in the "i" of Mainers was replaced with a drawing of a uterus and fallopian tubes in red.

The message prompted a call to Bangor police, although the redacted report provided by the department does not say who called. Officers went to the home and filed a report, but the chalk message was deemed not to be a crime.

The Women's Health Protection Act, or WHPA, would codify the right to an abortion into federal law. Collins, a self-described pro-choice moderate, voted against WHPA in February because it did not allow religious exemptions for anti-abortion doctors.

Although it passed in the House, WHPA failed in the Senate 46-48. But that was before the draft opinion leaked last week of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. WHPA is likely to come back up for a second Senate vote Wednesday.

Collins is facing tremendous public backlash for supporting the nominations of the justices that are tipping the court far enough to the right to overturn Wade, especially Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who Collins believed would leave Roe untouched.

Advocates who are upset because they believe Collins allowed herself to be duped — or voted for them knowing they'd be likely to overturn Roe to avoid a Republican primary during her 2020 reelection bid — have been pushing Collins to vote in favor of WHPA this time around.

The sidewalk message has since been erased by a city public works employee, but the Bangor police were called at 9:20 p.m. Saturday and a police report was filed. On Tuesday, the police said that no crime had been committed.

Collins told the Bangor Daily News that what happened was a defacement of public property, but in the past, Bangor police have held that writing non-threatening chalk messages on public sidewalks was not criminal, but the protected exercise of their right to free speech.

In 2020, the police were called out to Pickering Square when a local church group wrote anti-gay chalk messages on a public sidewalk. A church member and someone attempting to wash the messages away got into a dispute. Police ended up arresting the man trying to erase the message for trespass.

In that case, Bangor police and the city attorney determined that both the writing and the washing away of chalk messages on a public sidewalk was a protected activity. The washer, however, was harassing the church member while erasing the message. The police asked him to leave and he refused.