Abortion-rights demonstrators ask why a man who struck one of them with his car in Appleton was cited only for running a red light

APPLETON - Protesters are asking why a man who struck one of them with his vehicle during a June 27 abortion-rights rally was cited only for running a red light by Appleton police.

The video of the incident shows the driver initially stopped at College Avenue and Appleton Street before driving into the intersection.

The driver then stops in the crosswalk, in front of a demonstrator who was in the crosswalk. The demonstrator had the right of way and was facing the car.

After stopping, the driver accelerates slightly, striking the woman, before stopping again.

The driver has a verbal confrontation with the demonstrator shooting the video, while other demonstrators shout obscenities at the driver. Then, the woman who was struck moves to the side of the car before the man drives away.

WATCH: Video of a driver striking a protester with his car at an abortion-rights rally. Warning: explicit language throughout the video

The video has been shared widely on social media. During Monday's abortion-rights rally, TJ Hobbs, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization - Wisconsin that organized the event, listed demands that included the driver be held accountable for the incident.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas responded with this statement to The Post-Crescent:

"The driver was issued a traffic citation and the prosecutor and courts will handle the disposition of it. Our command staff reviewed it and the enforcement actions for all involved were appropriate and within Appleton Police Department policy."

Amber Schroder, the demonstrator who was struck, told The Post-Crescent it took around 30 minutes for police to arrive after she was hit.

"When the police talked to me, I felt a little uncomfortable because they were trying to make it seem like I was in the wrong," she said.

Schroder said she showed the video to the officers, who then told her the driver would be cited for a red-light violation and a hit-and-run.

Story continues

RELATED: Appleton demonstrators protesting decision to overturn Roe v. Wade frustrated with Appleton Police Department's response

RELATED: 'It's not Independence Day for us': Hundreds gather in downtown Appleton to protest Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

Sophia Voight can be reached at svoight@postcrescent.com or 920-993-7102. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_voight.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton demonstrators question citation for driver in confrontation