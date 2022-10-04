Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

5
ANITA SNOW
·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes.

Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona's longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.

Mayes, an attorney and university professor who served for seven years on the Arizona Corporation Commission, says she supports abortion rights and doesn’t consider either the older ban or a more recent law to be constitutional.

“My opponent apparently is OK with forcing the victims of rape and incest to carry to term,” Mayes said last week during the only televised debate the pair will have during their contest.

Hamadeh said the attorney general can’t unilaterally decide which laws to uphold.

The near total abortion ban that passed when Arizona was still a territory currently remains in effect after the Pima County Superior Court's denial last week of a stay requested by Planned Parenthood.

A new law enacted this year is less stringent than the original ban, prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, now finishing his second four-year term, from running again. He is seeking the Republican nomination for Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly’s seat.

Brnovich has been mired in the debate over reproductive rights in Arizona since the U.S. Supreme Court this year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that called abortion a constitutional right.

The candidates vying for his seat also exchanged heated arguments over their job experience during last week's debate, which was sponsored by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Both candidates said the other lacked the proper experience for the job.

The attorney general is Arizona's top prosecutor and represents state agencies on legal matters. He or she can investigate voter fraud and approve the wording of ballot propositions.

Mayes said she would fight for voting rights as Arizona's attorney general. Hamadeh has said the 2020 presidential vote was rigged against Trump.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't like your choices in November? Then let's fix Arizona's broken election process

    An open primary election would force candidates to appeal to voters outside their political party, making it more difficult for extremists to advance.

  • Russians flee to Turkey to escape military draft

    Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for throngs of Russians who have fled their country since the mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul.

  • Panthers blow early lead in ugly loss to Cardinals, draw plenty of home-field boos

    Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Panther offense had an ugly afternoon in a loss to Arizona.

  • Cardinals, Panthers alike spin their wheels in Arizona victory

    Kyler Murray led the Cardinals past the Panthers in an ugly 26-16 victory.

  • Fourteen-year-old girl denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law

    Arizona banned almost all abortions on 24 September under new law

  • The Election Recap: Oct. 3, 2022

    Congress avoids a shutdown, Wawa fires back, and more

  • Exclusive: Democrat Fetterman hangs onto 6-point lead over GOP's Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

    A new poll shows Democrat John Fetterman is hanging on to a six percentage-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

  • Arizona GOP Chair pleaded the Fifth, Jan. 6 committee attorney says

    An attorney for Ward declined to comment.

  • NYC’s Migrant Crisis Needs ‘Federal Solution,’ Hochul Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on the Biden administration to present a “federal solution” to the influx of thousands of migrants that are being bused from border states, saying the state can only do so much.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCr

  • Panthers to stick with struggling Mayfield at QB vs 49ers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for next Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers despite yet another poor performance that ended with him getting booed by the home crowd at Bank of America Stadium, third-year coach Matt Rhule said Monday. With Sam Darnold eligible to return from injured reserve, there's been plenty of speculation that Rhule might consider a change at quarterback after Mayfield turned the ball over three times and had five more passes batted at the line of scrimmage in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. P.J. Walker is Mayfield's backup.

  • US to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants

    Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety. Congress directed the FAA in 2018 to increase the rest requirement for flight attendants and eliminate a provision that let crews work with less rest under some circumstances.

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapNo

  • Explainer-Why are fuel prices rising again in some U.S. regions?

    After a tumultuous year, U.S. gasoline prices have been steadily falling from peaks reached in June due to high demand and tight global refining supply. Although 60% of U.S. states saw gasoline prices fall week on week, the national average gas price increased by about 7 cents per gallon in the same period, according to data from the American Automotive Association. Last week top White House officials met with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warned the industry not to price-gouge consumers.

  • Factbox-U.S. abortion restrictions mount after overturn of Roe v. Wade

    Thirteen states have begun enforcing abortion bans since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, a swift and dramatic change after nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections. Some restrictive abortion laws are on hold in other states as courts consider legal challenges. Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia have total or near-total abortion bans, according to Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...

  • Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'

    A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber. The bigger surprise in Sunday's voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro's party won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, with two more possible in second-round runoffs, a party spokesman said.

  • Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races

    A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, looked to be among the most vulnerable members of the Senate. Fortunes appear to have flipped for the two Democrats as the midterm campaign enters the home stretch in a fast-growing, diverse state that is increasingly central to how the Democratic Party sees its future.

  • U.S. FAA mandates new flight attendant rest time rules

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday finalized new rules requiring airline flight attendants receive at least 10 hours of rest time between shifts, an action that Congress directed in 2018. Under existing rules, flight attendants get at least nine hours of rest time but it can be as little as eight hours in certain circumstances. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, who has been on the job since April 1, said during a news conference at Washington National Airport that the rule took " way too long" to finalize.

  • Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ‘death wish’ rhetoric

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board slammed former President Trump on Sunday, criticizing his use of the term “death wish” in a weekend attack against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “We live in a polarized political age when rabid partisans don’t need provocation to resort to violence,” the board wrote. “This makes Donald Trump’s…

  • Loretta Lynn’s booze-soaked, broken-hearted blues changed America for good

    She was proud to be coal miner’s daughter, but Loretta Lynn was so much more than that: an original musical stylist, a bold and feisty pioneer for female artists, a succinct and truthful songwriter and a singer whose pliant voice could cut straight to the heart. She has died peacefully in her sleep, aged 90, but this giant of Americana has left an indelible mark as not just one of the true queens of country, but as one of the greatest and most important artists of her times.