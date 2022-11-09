Abortion rights prevail in blue, red states alike

Associated Press

Jury deliberations are due to start Thursday in a rape civil case against filmmaker Paul Haggis, tasking a six-person panel with sifting through dueling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013. In accuser Haleigh Breest's telling, she reluctantly agreed to a drink at the “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” screenwriter's apartment, then was subjected to unwelcome kisses, forced to perform oral sex and raped as she repeatedly refused. “This is a horror film by Paul Haggis, and only you can end it,” one of her lawyers, Ilann Maazel, told the jury in a summation Wednesday.