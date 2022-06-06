Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including "Protection at Conception."

The man remained secured to the fence for about 15 minutes until he was removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the address of an abortion rights group's website. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack.

"I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

The ruling in the case, involving Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected by the end of June.

Abortion rights battles have been flaring around the country since a draft opinion powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision was leaked last month.

Such a ruling would enable states to outlaw abortion, a goal of many Republican elected officials and religious conservatives.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and George Tamerlani; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Georgia DA Fani Willis is confident as her Trump probe takes shape

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is taking an unusually aggressive, hands-on approach to her office’s investigation into Donald Trump, personally selecting members of a special grand jury and sitting in on questioning while preparing to wage legal war against all-but-certain challenges from the former president and recalcitrant witnesses.

  • 'The Boys' creator explains why Season 3 takes on the NRA: 'Our gun culture in this country is insane'

    Eric Kripke doesn't hold back while sharing his opinion of the NRA and how the gun debate is presented in Season 3 of Amazon's hit streaming series.

  • At least 12 dead in 10 mass shootings in U.S. over the weekend

    From Philadelphia to Phoenix, another weekend of gun violence in America left at least a dozen people dead and more than three dozen others injured.

  • US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

    The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles — one American and seven South Korean — that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea. The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms." "I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg, 40, tweeted.

  • Gun control activist to DeSantis: 'Love humanity. And do your job.'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the midst of an interview with conservative commentator Dave Rubin last Thursday when progressive activist and congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost approached the stage. "I came to him as a human being, not as a Democrat," Frost told Yahoo News over the weekend.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules for Florida, against victim in dispute over Medicaid funding

    Nearly 14 years after a Lee County girl was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a chunk of the money it paid for her initial care.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: NATO kicks off U.S.-led war games in Baltic Sea

    It has been 102 days since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Despite tensions rising, NATO began naval exercises in the Baltic Sea along with aspiring members Finland and Sweden. Spain and the U.K. promised Kyiv weaponry with Russian President Vladimir Putin retaliating with a warning that Moscow would hit new targets if it continued.

  • Buying a home? How the 2022 housing market could be shifting in your favor

    Buyers might finally experience respite from the hot pandemic market as inflation and fed rate-hike help create a more stabilized, balanced market.

  • The Office Monsters Are Trying to Claw Their Way Back to 2019

    As long as work has existed, employers have tried to size up their employees’ commitment to their jobs. Are you on the fast track? The mommy track? The leadership track? Now, if some corporate leaders have their way, there will be a new test for workplace devotion — and anyone who opts for remote work gets a failing grade. But can CEOs really claw their way back to 2019? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This past week, Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Tesla employees re

  • Republican Cheney warns U.S. democracy remains under threat

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney warned that the nation's democratic system is threatened by ongoing efforts to deny the legitimacy of Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump who voted to impeach him, is one of two Republicans serving on the committee.

  • CBS News poll: Can mass shootings be prevented, and if so, how?

    Americans say the gun debate is more about partisanship than public safety.

  • A Cancer Trial's Unexpected Result: Remission in Every Patient

    It was a small trial, just 18 rectal cancer patients, every one of whom took the same drug. But the results were astonishing. The cancer vanished in every single patient, undetectable by physical exam; endoscopy; positron emission tomography, or PET scans; or MRI scans. Dr. Luis A. Diaz Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an author of a paper published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the results, which were sponsored by drug company GlaxoSmithKline, said he kn

  • Jonah Hill is giving up smoking: 'I’m finally quitting for good'

    The actor spoke candidly about his struggle to quit smoking cigarettes as his celebrity friends applauded his attempt.

  • Exclusive: Michigan widens probe into voting system breaches by Trump allies

    State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The previously unreported records include search warrants and investigators' memos obtained by Reuters through public records requests. The documents reveal a flurry of efforts by state authorities to secure voting machines, poll books, data-storage devices and phone records as evidence in a probe launched in mid-February.

  • How a New York County Used the State's 'Red Flag' Law to Seize 160 Guns

    The boy made his threat aboard a school bus. In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, New York, 60 miles east of New York City, told fellow students that he wanted to shoot their heads off, according to court records. He told police that he wanted to hurt himself with a shotgun at his house. What followed happens more often in Suffolk County than any other county in the state: A judge issued a “red flag” order that would allow authorities to take weapons from the home. Police filed an app

  • Biden should not visit Saudi, meet crown prince, Democratic Rep. Schiff says

    U.S. President Joe Biden should not visit Saudi Arabia or meet its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence, a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the prince’s policies, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

  • Chrishell Stause Goes Slick in Bralette, Thong Pants and Crystal Sandals at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

    Stause went slick in a black bralette, thong-strap trousers and square-toed sandals while attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

  • Woman from California shares the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa: ‘It’s crazy different’

    A Californian is going viral after sharing the biggest culture shocks she faced after moving to Iowa.