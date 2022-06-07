Abortion Rights Protesters Interrupt Joel Osteen's Church Service

Members of a national abortion rights organization protested at Joel Osteen’s megachurch as the nation braces for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling legalizing abortion nationally.

The footage of the Sunday demonstration at Lakewood Church in Houston, posted on Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights’ Twitter account, shows three protesters removing most of their clothes and yelling, “It’s my body, my f**king choice,” after Osteen closed out his morning prayer.

One woman in the trio shouted, “Overturn Roe, hell no,” while another shouted, “I am who I say I am; I do what I say I can do because I have a choice!” before ushers escorted them out of the church.

BREAKING @lakewoodchurch service disrupted by @tx4abortion activists determined to STOP SCOTUS from taking away abortion rights declared ABORTION ON DEMAND AND WITHOUT APOLOGY!

As they were removed they chanted MY BODY MY CHOICE!

Overturn Roe? Hell No! https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsrpic.twitter.com/aTvGfwthlB — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 5, 2022

Osteen is one of the nation’s most recognized evangelists, amassing 45,000 attendees at Lakewood Church every week.

Coco Das, an organizer for Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, told HuffPost the group protested at the megachurch on behalf of church members who believe abortion rights shouldn’t be taken away.

“Our nonviolent actions weren’t against [Osteen] or Lakewood Church,” Das said. “We wanted to wake people up across the nation and the world. We are challenging people to rise up and take action against these dangerous measures.”

The activist group’s protest comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion, published by Politico in May, suggesting that the Supreme Court will overturn the monumental ruling. The court is expected to hand down its official decision in the coming weeks.

Story continues

Overturning Roe v. Wade will have an immediate ripple effect across the country for people looking to terminate their pregnancies, since at least 26 states are likely or certain to ban abortion as soon as the ruling is dismantled.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

