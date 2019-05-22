Abortion rights supporters' voices thunder at #StopTheBans rallies across the nation

Hundreds of #StopTheBans rallies took place across the nation as supporters vented frustrations at actions by states to restrict access to abortions.

Thousands of #StopTheBans supporters – fueled by fury over a string of state laws aimed at restricting access to abortions – rallied Tuesday across the nation in a powerful statement for abortion rights.

The ACLU and NARAL Pro-Choice America were among the sponsors of the national day of action, featuring more than 450 events in all 50 states.

"Politicians, take notice: If you come for our reproductive freedom, you'll have to get through ALL of us," the ACLU said in a statement.

Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi recently approved legislation that would restrict access to abortions in their states. Kentucky and Missouri are among states considering action.

Abortion foes are hoping that the Supreme Court, with the addition of conservative justices appointed by President Donald Trump, will back the measures and reverse or weaken the court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Protesters for women's rights march to the Alabama Capitol to protest a bill to ban abortion that passed last week , Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala.

Hundreds of protesters packed the high court's steps in the nation's capital Tuesday, toting signs that vowed to "protect safe, legal abortion" and putting lawmakers on notice their voices would be heard.

“We are not going to allow them to move our country backward,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, told the crowd, Reuters reported.

“To all the men who are here, we must wake up more men to join this fight," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. "Not just because we have daughters and mothers and wives. But because this is an assault on human dignity, on freedom.”

We’re here at the Supreme Court to let the world know: WE’RE NOT GOING BACK. #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/Olj1bFJM7q — NARAL (@NARAL) May 21, 2019

More than 350 people rallied at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln, waving signs with messages of support for abortion rights and slamming groups in opposition.

Former state Sen. Brenda Council called some of the recently passed laws "despicable" and an attack on women's autonomy.

In Cincinnati, dozens chanted "Right to life, that's a lie, you don't care if women die" as they walked to the Hamilton County Courthouse.

The issue drew national attention last week when Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a ban on abortions that provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

"This legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians' deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God," Ivey said.

Trump, however, was among those unwilling to support the bill. The president said rape and incest should draw exceptions.

With one hand Republican senators say they do not support these extreme anti-abortion laws.



But with the other hand they confirm judges with horrendous records on women’s right.#StopTheBans #StopTheBans #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/YucusynCAW



— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 21, 2019

Days later, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp approved a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically six weeks into a pregnancy. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign legislation as soon as this week that would ban abortion after eight weeks.

"Speak out and fight back to protest the wave of recent abortion bans," former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in a #StopTheBans post on Twitter.

Since 2010, states have passed more than 400 restrictions on abortion care, advocacy group NARAL said.

"Our right to abortion is under attack," NARAL said. "This is all part of a nationwide assault aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade."

