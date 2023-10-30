Abortion shouldn't be left up to women and doctors. We need government restrictions.

In a recent debate on Ohio's Issue 1, the proponent made the desired endgame of the pro-abortion camp very clear: They would like the government to leave all decisions on whether, when or how to conduct the abortion between the mother and the abortion provider.

There is no doubt in their sincerity about this – if incorporated into the Ohio Constitution, this amendment will do exactly that.

The prevalent controversy and confusion about what the amendment will actually do is primarily driven not by what’s written in the ballot language, but by what is not.

The vague legalese is strategically written to be open-ended, and with most of the key provisions prescribed by terminology that is ambiguous and expressly undefined.

A supporter of Issue 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment, attends a rally held by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 2023.

Opening with reproductive decisions of “every individual” that are “including but not limited to," it goes on to use phrases like "indirectly burdening," "person or entity that assists an individual," "least restrictive means," "widely accepted," "evidence-based" and – maybe most significantly – the patient’s "health."

The Reproductive Freedom amendment is built wholly on opaque terms like these – and not one of them is defined in the amendment text.

The significance of this can’t be overstated. This is a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution.

Ohio’s attorney general has confirmed that the constitution "is controlling," meaning that state laws that interfere with constitutional rights will inevitably be challenged, and will likely fall as a result.

And because most of the substance of the amendment is built on undefined terms, those definitions will necessarily be interpreted by the courts – using decades of legal precedent that is favorable to removing restrictions and “burdens” on abortion.

Demonstrators turn out for "Ohio March for Life" to support ending abortion access in Ohio at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

What is the current abortion law in Ohio?

Current Ohio law includes: prohibitions on "late-term" or "partial-birth" abortion; safety standards that require the abortion provider to be a physician and the abortion facility to have a transfer agreement with a hospital (in case of emergency); required parental notification and consent for abortion on minors; and more. These might be struck down if the amendment passes.

The current law has exceptions for life and health of the patient – which allows abortions later in pregnancy.

Oct 6, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, US; Seth Burkholder holds his son Leo Burkholder, 4, during a Mass for Life at St. Josephs Cathedral.

In response to the claim that this will nullify parental rights, proponents’ only response is that it "says nothing about parental rights," and that the whole purpose is to "remove politicians from the decision."

That the amendment is silent on the matter of parental rights is exactly the problem.

Issue 1 is too radical for Ohio

Past court decisions have identified parental notification laws as a “burden” on abortions, and the explicit constraints on state interference in this amendment guarantee that any challenges to nullified parental rights will be shot down in the inevitable lawsuits to come.

The text of the amendment includes the following statement: "The State shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or a person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right, unless the State demonstrates that it is using theleast restrictive means to advance the individual’s health in accordance with widely accepted and evidence-based standards of care."

This might not only cancel the aforementioned restrictions and safety standards, but it's also designed to shield abortion from state interference. This is exactly what unrestricted, unregulated abortion looks like. It is how the removal of parental rights and legalized abortion are accomplished.

You needn’t hold ardent pro-life views – from even a moderate pro-choice perspective – to see this is a radical proposal that is wrong for Ohio.

Karl von Valtier

Karl von Valtier is a professional pilot who lives in Lewis Center and is active in local politics in Delaware County, Ohio. He is running to be a member of that county's Republican central committee. This column first published in The Columbus Dispatch.

