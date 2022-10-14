Abortion, Social Security, Ukraine: 5 takeaways from Wisconsin Sen. Johnson, Barnes debate

Bill Glauber, Daniel Bice and Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·5 min read

MILWAUKEE — Three weeks to go to the election. One candidate surging in the polls. And one last debate.

It was all to play for Thursday night as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson met Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, in their second debate at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre.

With so much on the line, the candidates went on the attack.

Johnson has seized command of the race according to voter surveys, taking a 6-point lead in a Marquette University Law School Poll released this week. The election is on Nov. 8 and the battle may get fiercer from here on out.

Here are five takeaways — and one bonus — from the debate:

'He's an actor'

Johnson lit into Barnes early, bringing up his college degree in communications, calling him "a performer."

"He's an actor ... Falsehoods seem to roll off his tongue," Johnson said.

Barnes jabbed back: "The reality is the senator is going to try to run and distract from his record." Barnes added the biggest accomplishment Johnson had so far in business was saying, "I do," claiming the senator married into his business as a plastics manufacturer.

Barnes referred to Pacur, the plastics manufacturer he helped build, as the senator's "business-in-law."

Johnson helped start Pacur with his brother-in-law, according to PolitiFact Wisconsin, which in 2016 rated Half True a claim from Johnson that he had started the firm. It grew out of a predecessor company founded by his brother-in-law before it was renamed and restructured in 1979.

Different ideas about Social Security

Johnson pushed back from the claim by President Joe Biden that the senator wants to put Social Security "on the chopping block" because he wants the program to be part of discretionary spending.

"Let me be very clear, I want to save Social Security," Johnson said. "I want to save Medicare. The greatest threat to any government program is massive out-of-control deficit spending."

Johnson said even though Social Security recipients are due to get a large cost of living adjustment, "it only keeps them equal because of what they lost, Biden inflation."

"The solution is reducing deficit spending, bringing down inflation, ending our war on fossil fuels," Johnson said.

Barnes fired back that Johnson "talks about making Social Security discretionary spending. That means he’s coming for your retirement."

Johnson in recent weeks has come under fire from Biden and others for suggesting Social Security and Medicare should be subjected to annual budget deliberations from Congress.

Barnes said he wants to make "sure the wealthy pay into this vital program."

Abortion was a focus, as expected

Barnes declared: "In Ron Johnson's America, women won't get to make the best choice for their health care."

He said he supported going back to Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. A recent Marquette University Law School poll found that 60% of Wisconsin voters opposed the decision to overturn Roe. But the issue ranked fourth on a list of voter concerns — up from sixth a month prior.

"Roe also allowed for some restrictions," he said. "It had strong protections for the life and health of the mother."

Johnson made his continued pitch for a one-time referendum on abortion to let Wisconsin voters decide the issue.

"At what point does society have the responsibility to protect life, balancing the rights of the mother and the rights of the unborn child," Johnson said.

The Republican-led Legislature recently blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers move to put a referendum before voters. Johnson said he would use his "influence" to get the referendum before the voters.

"When it comes to the topic of abortion, it should be up to a woman and a doctor," Barnes said. "I respect everyone’s personal beliefs. I don’t believe everyone’s personal beliefs should be the law."

SENATE CONTROL IS NOW A COIN FLIP: These are the midterm election races to watch

Both back US supporting Ukraine, but topic created sparks

Both candidates backed U.S. and Western support of Ukraine in its battle to fend off Russia, which invaded the country earlier this year. "We need to do everything we can, short of American boots on the ground," Barnes said.

Johnson said he supports freedom-loving nations helping each other out, but he then called for a "full accounting" of U.S weapons sent to Ukraine.

Barnes criticized Johnson for once calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "a smart guy" and charged that the senator was told by the FBI that he could be a target for Russian disinformation.

The warning came after Johnson, a committee chairman, investigated Biden's dealings in Ukraine while he was vice president and his son Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

Johnson countered by accusing the FBI of "setting him up" with a "corrupt" briefing.

MICHIGAN GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE: Whitmer and Dixon portray each other as radical, 'dangerous'

They sparred over law enforcement

Johnson tied Barnes to the Defund the Police movement, claiming Democratic policies have led to increased crime and have dispirited law enforcement officers.

Barnes responded: "No police were more dispirited than the ones who were present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6," a reference to the fact that Johnson has downplayed the Capitol riot. The majority pro-Barnes crowd erupted in applause, prompting the moderators to call on them to be quiet, as they did multiple times throughout the evening.

The Democratic politician referenced Johnson's attempt to hand Vice President Mike Pence false elector packets from Wisconsin and Michigan moments before Congress was set to certify President Biden's victory ahead of the insurrection.

Johnson has claimed his involvement lasted "seconds."

Barnes said there shouldn't be a "5-second rule" on election subversion.

'What do you find admirable about your opponent?'

The moderators tried to end the heated debate on an upbeat note, asking the candidates to say something positive about their opponent.

Barnes said Johnson has "proven to be a family man."

Johnson said Barnes has "loving parents" before veering into one final attack: "What puzzles me is why did he turn against America?" The crowd booed in response.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 5 takeaways from Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes U.S. Senate debate

