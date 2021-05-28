Abortions in Illinois increased almost 10% in one year, with more than 7,500 women traveling from out of state

CHICAGO – The number of abortions performed in Illinois increased by almost 10% in 2019, with about 4,000 more terminated pregnancies reported than the previous year, according to recently released statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 2019 data shows a rise in both the number of in-state women terminating a pregnancy as well as those traveling to Illinois from other states for the procedure. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a slight increase — about 1% — in abortions nationwide from 2017 to 2018, the most recently reported data; however, from 2011 to 2017 the number of abortions nationwide had been on the decline, falling to the lowest level since the procedure was legalized.

More than 46,500 pregnancies were terminated in Illinois in 2019 compared with about 42,400 in 2018, according to state health department figures. While the majority of these women resided in Illinois, more than 7,500 women came from other states to have an abortion in Illinois in 2019, about 16% of all terminated pregnancies that year. This was roughly 2,000 more out-of-state women compared with 2018, when they comprised about 13% of all abortions statewide.

Illinois has long been considered a reproductive rights haven amid the generally more restrictive Midwest, with many nearby states enacting increasingly strict waiting periods, mandatory ultrasounds, gestational limits and other barriers to the procedure.

While the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade established the right to an abortion nationwide, courts still tussle over the boundaries of that freedom as many states pass increasing restrictions on the procedure.

That battle will come to a head when the Supreme Court in the next term takes up a controversial Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. The case is considered a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. If the law is upheld, the case could usher in similar restrictions in other states that have tried to limit abortion, some in Midwestern states bordering Illinois.

Story continues

For example, mid-2019 legislation in neighboring Missouri banned abortions after eight weeks gestation, though this portion of the law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

In contrast, Illinois around the same time passed the 2019 Reproductive Health Act, sweeping legislation that established abortion as a “fundamental right” statewide. The act also solidified the legality of abortion in Illinois if Roe v. Wade were ever eroded or overturned, which would send the matter of abortion rights back to the authority of individual states.

The total number of abortions in Illinois rose about 7% in 2018 after staying relatively flat in 2017. The number of women crossing state lines to have an abortion in Illinois has grown each year since 2014, although the number of overall abortions statewide has fluctuated over those same years.

Brigid Leahy senior director of public policy at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said abortion statistics change based on multiple factors including the number of pregnancies each year, the overall population and various state policies. A few data points “do not necessarily indicate a long-term trend,” she said.

Yet Leahy added that the landscape of abortion laws has grown increasingly restrictive across the United States in recent years.

“These barriers to abortion don’t actually lower the abortion rate,” she said. “Instead, these restrictions make it more difficult for those seeking an abortion to access it. And it forces people to travel far from home to places like Illinois, which offers the abortion care they need and deserve.”

She predicted that the number of abortions in Illinois will likely continue to rise “as long as neighboring states continue to enact new abortion restrictions and limit access to birth control, making it impossible for people to access health care in the state where they live.”

Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League, called the state’s latest increase in abortions “horrifying” but a “predictable result of our state’s increasingly abortion-friendly environment.”

Scheidler and other abortion opponents have attributed the recent increase in part to a new state law permitting taxpayer funding for the procedure for some Illinois residents, which went into effect in 2018. The controversial HB40 included abortion coverage for state employees and residents approved for Medicaid.

Nationally, debate over government funding for abortions hit a fever pitch earlier this week when President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget dropped the Hyde Amendment, which for decades has barred using federal funding for the procedure in most cases. The measure was sponsored in 1976 by U.S. Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois.

“I am THRILLED that the presidential budget does not include the #HydeAmendment for people enrolled in Medicaid,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston said on Twitter on Friday. “This is a major step forward, and I am grateful to@POTUS for this important step!”

Abortion opponents across the country decried the move.

“If this budget is passed, President Biden and lawmakers will have blood on their hands as they buck decades of bipartisan policy to fund abortions,” said Lila Rose, president of Live Action, an anti-abortion nonprofit.

In terms of the recent Illinois abortion figures, Scheidler also pointed to the opening of several new abortion clinics in Illinois since 2018, including one established in late 2019 in downstate Fairview Heights, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

“Illinois has become an abortion destination,” Scheidler said.

Former Republican state Rep. Peter Breen said the rise in the state’s abortion numbers “should trouble every Illinoisan.”

“The abortion industry in Illinois now has a stranglehold on our state government, and those radical elected officials should be responsible for the hike in abortions in Illinois,” said Breen, vice president and senior counsel for the Thomas More Society, a conservative Chicago-based nonprofit law firm. “The views of the people of Illinois on abortion are not being represented by our elected officials.”

The most recent abortion numbers don’t take into account changes during the pandemic, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting access to abortion in some parts of the country, as well as adding greater travel, economic and logistical barriers for some seeking the procedure. The state data for 2020 has not been released.

The numbers also can’t predict the future, with so many abortion laws here and across the nation still in flux.

A bill moving through the Illinois legislature could repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, the last major abortion restriction in the state. The legislative session ends Monday.

Before a minor can terminate a pregnancy, the law now requires a physician to first notify an adult relative — a parent, legal guardian, grandparent or stepparent living in the home. A minor, though, can go before a judge and request that this notice be waived, a process known as judicial bypass.

Opponents of the parental notice laws say it can harm youths who fear abuse, the possibility of being kicked out of their home or being forced to carry the pregnancy to term.

“This law may force young people to continue pregnancies against their will or to endure abuse, humiliation and punishment by unsupportive parents,” said Margaret Wurth, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, and lead author of a March report on the Illinois law. “And their alternative as they try to make decisions about their own bodies and lives may be to face a difficult and even traumatizing court experience.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have all opposed mandated parental involvement laws.

Proponents, though, argue that parental notice protects the best interest of minors because youths aren’t always equipped to understand the long-range consequences of such a major decision; the law also already permits a judicial bypass process, which can waive parental notice but still involves a judge — a responsible adult — in the process.

Breen noted that abortions in Illinois declined after 2013, when the law requiring parental notice for minors seeking an abortion went into effect.

“If parental notice is repealed, it would result in thousands of new underage abortions every year, both on minors from Illinois and our neighboring states,” he said, noting that most other states have some form of a parental involvement law.

As for the most recent statewide abortion statistics, the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois said it’s “nearly impossible” to assess why the number of people making a particular health care decision varies from year to year.

“The decision to seek any sort of reproductive health care, including abortion care, is an intimate, personal decision influenced by many factors,” said Ameri Klafeta, director of the women’s and reproductive rights project at the ACLU of Illinois.

She said that while the rise in out-of-state abortion is clear — and many states surrounding Illinois have laws that severely restrict access to reproductive health care, including abortion care — these numbers reflect individual choices, she said.

“We are grateful that Illinois policymakers have acted courageously to ensure that access to health care is never determined by one’s ZIP code, and that everyone has a fundamental right to make a decision about reproductive health care,” she said. “This action is critically important given the attacks on access to health care in other states, and even at the Supreme Court.”