Above-average temperatures expected through the week and weekend
We'll have a pleasant start to the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday. A big warm up is in store Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
Efforts to stop the Israel-Hamas clash from becoming a full-blown conflict have taken center stage as investors wait for earnings to roll in.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, 'Last Week Tonight" host Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Gaza.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
In Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple is discussing options for a cheaper Vision Pro headset that include dropping the external display and using an iPhone chip. It may also have lower resolution displays inside.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to all of the major games that took place this weekend in college football as quite a handful of ranked teams suffered a loss on Saturday.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Christopher Bell's late charge wasn't enough.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.