Above average temperatures for the state, increasing haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Calm skies and warmer than normal conditions are settling in across the state as high pressure is in place.

As we all know, high pressure in place this time of year leads to building valley inversions and increasing haze. Air quality is something we’ll be watching over the next several days as the ridge will likely stay in place through midweek. Temperatures are forecast to remain slightly above average with a bigger jump in temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a storm system. Highs today will likely be in the upper 40s along the Wasatch front, with highs in the low to mid 60s for St. George.

With the pending warm-up by midweek, daytime highs could be in the mid 50s by Wednesday and Thursday along the Wasatch Front ahead of a large trough moving in from the west. This next system has potential to bring significant moisture to the region as it taps into subtropical moisture.

Mild temperatures ahead of the system will drop to near seasonal averages into the weekend as colder air moves in. With subtropical moisture moving in with the next storm, it usually leads to milder temperatures keeping liquid precipitation in much of the forecast for the valleys — mountains could receive significant snowfall. At any rate, the incoming system will help sweep out any bad air that accumulates in the valleys through midweek.

Bottom line?! High pressure will bring ample sunshine and above-normal highs for the region through midweek.

