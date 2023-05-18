'Above and beyond the call of duty': 10 police officers in Union County to be honored

Lt. Christopher Sylvester, a 20-year veteran of the Plainfield Police Department, typically encounters people trying to avoid police.

But on July 8, 2022, Sylvester and four other officers encountered a man who drove directly at two officers, smashing into the rear of one patrol car as the officer jumped out of the way, and crashing into another, injuring the officer inside. The man then exited his vehicle and began firing at police before dropping his gun and engaging in a struggle.

Police were able to secure the man's gun and handcuff him, but not before a bicyclist had been fatally struck, and other people injured a few blocks away earlier that morning.

Sylvester, Sgt. Bryan Oliver and Officers Tyler James, Ramon Antigua and Mauricio Mejia, all of the Plainfield Police Department, will be honored Friday by the 200 Club of Union County during its 54th annual Valor Awards Luncheon. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik is the keynote speaker.

"Each day our uniformed protectors are involved in dangerous confrontations and life-threatening situations here in Union County. Our uniformed protectors perform impeccably to protect the public interest. Therefore, every spring, individuals that have performed heroic acts above and beyond the call of duty are selected to receive The Two Hundred Club Of Union County Valor Award," according to an organization statement which added that more 500 police officers, firefighters and New Jersey State Troopers who have risked their lives to serve the public have been honored by this chapter since 1968.

Sylvester praised the organization, which also honored him in 2022, for their pro-police stance.

"They treat you like heroes. It's easy for us as officers when we recommend each other for awards in the department. As a supervisor I recommend a lot of guys for awards for certain incidents. It's easier to do it for each other but when there are civilians that are honoring us and recognizing what we do, it really means a lot more," Sylvester said.

Other honorees

Also being honored this year is Cranford Police Officer Michael Gamba for a May 28, 2022, incident in which he grabbed the slide of a semi-automatic gun pointed directly at him, disarming a man on a residential street after he allegedly assaulted his elderly mother.

Elizabeth Police Officer Matthew Fonseca and Detective Shynese Mosley are being honored for a March 2, 2022, incident in which they removed an armed driver who had disregarded stop signs, passed school buses at a high speed, squeezed between vehicles and struck multiple objects and vehicles before the vehicle become disabled. The officers also recovered two handguns.

Union Township Police Officer Edherson Thalout will be honored for a Feb. 2, 2022, incident in which he was the first to arrive to a call on Concord Avenue near the border with Maplewood, where a man got out of his car and walked toward the officer saying he had a gun and the officer should shoot him. Instead, Thalout tackled the man to the ground. Police found the man was intoxicated and did not have a gun, just a cellphone hidden under his clothing, and he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Union County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Kevin Kolbeck is being honored for a Nov. 30, 2022, incident in which he was driving to work on the Garden State Parkway around 9:15 a.m. when he came upon a rash near Exit 137 in Kenilworth involving a Chevrolet Envoy SUV that had flipped onto the driver's side and was filling with smoke. Kolbeck grabbed a device from his truck to break the windshield to help the trapped driver inside.

Plainfield traffic job turns violent

Lt. Sylvester was working an extra-duty traffic job directing vehicles on West Front Street for PSE&G around 8:40 a.m. July 8, 2022. Officer Mejia, who works in the Traffic Division, and Sgt. Oliver and Officers James and Antigua, who all work in patrol, were also working traffic jobs that morning, all within about a two-block stretch.

Suddenly, a man driving a minivan headed toward the officers traveling west on West Front Street, swerving around Antigua's traffic position almost striking him, continued westbound toward Plainfield Avenue where James' vehicle was positioned across the road, Sylvester said.

Luckily, James was outside of the car and was able to see the minivan coming. As the driver intentionally swerved toward James, the officer was able to run out of the way and the minivan smashed into the rear of James’ vehicle. The driver kept going, accelerated and crashed through Oliver's vehicle and sent him spinning up onto the sidewalk, Sylvester said, adding Oliver’s vehicle was struck so hard, the sergeant, who was injured, is lucky to be alive.

"Officer Mejia and I were just past them, we heard the collision. We initially believed it was a motor vehicle accident and we began responding to the scene at which point as we were arriving, the individual exited the vehicle and began firing shots. He attempted to flee the scene, but he dropped his gun on the ground. He tried to run away; then he made the decision to go back for the gun," Sylvester said. "Officer James was able to knock him to the ground and he attempted to get back up again fighting us."

Sylvester believes the man was intent on getting a hold of the gun to harm the officers.

"We engaged him in a physical struggle which was very violent, and he had the gun underneath him as we were trying to get to him. Officer Mejia was eventually able to reach under him and get the gun while we were fighting with him, and remove it," Sylvester said, adding police were eventually able to wear the man down and handcuff him.

Sylvester said police later learned other people were injured in the incident. A bicyclist was struck and killed, and other shots were fired a few blocks away in Plainfield.

"The scary part of this incident was he wasn't trying to get away, he wanted to stay and fight and that's usually the most dangerous type of incidents," said Sylvester. "One hundred percent I feel that if one of us wasn't there the situation might have gone the opposite way."

