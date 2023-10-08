Above normal temperatures and calm conditions

TechCrunch

Gradient, a startup that allows developers to build and customize AI apps in the cloud using large language models (LLMs), today emerged from stealth with $10 million in funding led by Wing VC with participation from Mango Capital, Tokyo Black, The New Normal Fund, Secure Octane and Global Founders Capital. Chris Chang, Gradient's CEO, co-founded the company alongside Mark Huang and Forrest Moret several months ago while working on AI products at Big Tech firms including Netflix, Splunk and Google. The trio came to the realization that LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 could be transformative for the enterprise, but believed that getting the most out of LLMs would require creating a reliable way to add private, proprietary data to them.