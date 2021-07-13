ABQ jury delivers $27M verdict

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 13—A jury in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque last week delivered a $27 million verdict against a California service shop that had worked on the tires that flew off a tractor-trailer and killed a Pennsylvania woman in New Mexico.

A Dart Trans Inc. truck was driving on Interstate 40 in Torrance County the evening of July 28, 2019, when two tires detached from the rear of the driver's side of the vehicle. One of the tires crossed the median and struck Barbara Granger, who was driving west on a motorcycle on a cross-country trip with Scott Granger, her husband of 27 years.

The collision pushed Granger, a 48-year-old mother of three, to the outside lane where she hit a Goodwill Trucking tractor-trailer. She was pulled under the large vehicle and dragged nearly half a mile. She died at the scene, according to the complaint.

After reaching confidential settlements with Dart Trans, Goodwill Trucking and the drivers for those two companies, the case went to trial last Tuesday against Sunrise Tire and Lube Service Inc., and its owner Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal, who also goes by other iterations of his name.

Sunrise, a California tire shop, had done work on the tires that detached from the Dart Trans truck, according to a complaint for personal injury, wrongful death and loss of consortium.

Rattan Dev Singh Dhaliwal, the attorney for the tire shop and Singh Dhaliwal, couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.

Mark Baker, an attorney for the Granger family, said Singh Dhaliwal and attorneys for Sunrise didn't show up for trial, so the plaintiffs were the only side that presented evidence to the jury. The jury awarded $17 million in compensatory damages, which is what the plaintiffs requested, and $10 million in punitive damages.

Granger's children and husband attended the two-day trial, which was presided over by U.S. District Judge James Browning.

"Barbara Granger's family takes some comfort in the jury's clear acknowledgment that this shouldn't have happened, and the recognition that Sunrise Tire and its owner took someone special from the world," Baker said in an email. "The trial was hard for the family, and I know it was hard for the jurors to have to so closely consider such a tragedy. We thank the jury for their service. Now, we'll be following up to make sure these defendants honor the verdict."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter suspends some fake accounts it verified by mistake

    "We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. The social media company had paused the verification program in 2017 amid criticism that its was arbitrary and confusing. Under Twitter's new verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers and other influential individuals.

  • Black Lives Matter mural defaced after a day in NC city where Andrew Brown was killed

    “I was utterly disgusted.”

  • Biden Fave ‘Unaware’ She Was Talking to Notorious Iran Group

    NCRI-FAC/ScreenshotAn Obama-era Pentagon official who was at one point under consideration to be President Joe Biden’s secretary of defense called for “internal regime change” in Iran at an event held by a shadowy group designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government until 2012. But she claims she didn’t know anything about the group’s notorious past when she agreed to appear.Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy, who heads up a consulting firm upon whic

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • Seattle woman says flight attendant 'humiliated' her over dirty diaper, said she was on no-fly list

    The flight attendant called Farah Naz Khan hours after the flight landed Friday, she said. "I'm legitimately worried about this person," Khan said.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.