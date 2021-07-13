ABQ jury delivers $27M verdict

Jul. 13—A jury in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque last week delivered a $27 million verdict against a California service shop that had worked on the tires that flew off a tractor-trailer and killed a Pennsylvania woman in New Mexico.

A Dart Trans Inc. truck was driving on Interstate 40 in Torrance County the evening of July 28, 2019, when two tires detached from the rear of the driver's side of the vehicle. One of the tires crossed the median and struck Barbara Granger, who was driving west on a motorcycle on a cross-country trip with Scott Granger, her husband of 27 years.

The collision pushed Granger, a 48-year-old mother of three, to the outside lane where she hit a Goodwill Trucking tractor-trailer. She was pulled under the large vehicle and dragged nearly half a mile. She died at the scene, according to the complaint.

After reaching confidential settlements with Dart Trans, Goodwill Trucking and the drivers for those two companies, the case went to trial last Tuesday against Sunrise Tire and Lube Service Inc., and its owner Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal, who also goes by other iterations of his name.

Sunrise, a California tire shop, had done work on the tires that detached from the Dart Trans truck, according to a complaint for personal injury, wrongful death and loss of consortium.

Rattan Dev Singh Dhaliwal, the attorney for the tire shop and Singh Dhaliwal, couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.

Mark Baker, an attorney for the Granger family, said Singh Dhaliwal and attorneys for Sunrise didn't show up for trial, so the plaintiffs were the only side that presented evidence to the jury. The jury awarded $17 million in compensatory damages, which is what the plaintiffs requested, and $10 million in punitive damages.

Granger's children and husband attended the two-day trial, which was presided over by U.S. District Judge James Browning.

"Barbara Granger's family takes some comfort in the jury's clear acknowledgment that this shouldn't have happened, and the recognition that Sunrise Tire and its owner took someone special from the world," Baker said in an email. "The trial was hard for the family, and I know it was hard for the jurors to have to so closely consider such a tragedy. We thank the jury for their service. Now, we'll be following up to make sure these defendants honor the verdict."