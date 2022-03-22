ABQ man, 18, sentenced to 21 years in fatal 2019 shooting

Mar. 22—A judge on Monday sentenced an 18-year-old Albuquerque man to 21 years in prison for his role in a 2019 robbery that led to a fatal shooting.

Jassiah Montoya, who was 15 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Calvin Kelly. He faced up to 30 years in prison.

District Judge Jennifer Wernersbach said during a sentencing hearing that community safety was a key consideration in handing down the sentence.

"We are burned out on crime because people are sick of feeling afraid and feeling like they can't trust their neighbor," Wernersbach said Monday.

Police said that Montoya's co-defendant, Adam Cazares, fired the shot that killed Kelly during an armed robbery in the parking lot of an Albuquerque apartment complex.

Cazares, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Kelly's death, 2nd Judicial District Court records show. A trial has not been scheduled in that case.

Even though he didn't fire the fatal shot, Montoya shares responsibility for Kelly's death because he was involved in a "gangster lifestyle that he clearly was promoting," Wernersbach said. "And that leads to loss of life very frequently."

Police found Kelly's body on July 10, 2019, in the parking lot of the Retreat at Candelaria apartments, near Morris and Candelaria NE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Investigators learned that events that led to Kelly's death began as a robbery attempt by Cazares and Montoya, the complaint said.

A witness said Cazares and Montoya walked up to Kelly as he and a woman were getting into a car, according to the complaint. They held Kelly at gunpoint and told him to empty his pockets, it said.

Kelly attempted to run and Cazares shot him in the back with a rifle, the complaint said.