ABQ man charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor

Apr. 15—Authorities say an ongoing feud between neighbors ended Wednesday when one of them slashed the other's throat during a brutal stabbing at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.

William "Bill" Nofsinger, 60, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of his 60-year-old neighbor. Nofsinger was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday, his face apparently still bruised from the fight. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Police were initially investigating whether Nofsinger acted in self defense but, according to court records, found his statements were not consistent with the vicious stabbing, particularly a deep slash across the man's neck.

Nofsinger has a criminal history stretching back to the late 1990s, including arrests for cocaine possession, kidnapping and using a phone to terrify or intimidate.

In 2015, Nofsinger was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in separate cases — in one he battered his parents and in the other he attacked a jail guard and tried to gouge his eye out.

Seven years later, Nofsinger is back behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police were called around 1 p.m. to a stabbing near the main office of the complex in the 1300 block of Wellesley SE, north of Gibson. Officers found a man dead by the laundry room and detained Nofsinger at the scene.

The man's neck was slashed and he had been stabbed 15 times. Police found a knife sitting atop a cluster mailbox nearby.

A maintenance worker told police Nofsinger came to the office to complain about his neighbor and the worker told him he "didn't want to get involved." The employee said the neighbor showed up and the men began to fight before Nofsinger stabbed him.

Nofsinger told police his neighbor came to his apartment Tuesday night, banging "aggressively" on the door and wanting to fight but left. He said when the man attacked him the next day he was "in fear for his life" and stabbed him.

Nofsinger told police he had been in fights before but never used a knife because "he didn't have one." He said he "needed to overcome the fight by becoming more violent and producing a weapon."

A "female friend" who had been staying with Nofsinger told police he was "not a good citizen" and "has two sides to him," referring to "his dark side." She said he often asks her "how she feels about dying."

The woman told police Nosfinger's neighbor knocked "light and not aggressively" when he came to the door Tuesday. She said the man only wanted to talk and "had never bothered anyone."