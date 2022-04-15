ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 death of his girlfriend

Apr. 15—A state district judge on Thursday sentenced William Baca to 12 years in prison in the 2019 stabbing and beating death of his girlfriend, 59-year-old Annette Armijo.

Baca, 62, pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder in Armijo's death in Baca's Southeast Albuquerque trailer.

Baca initially told Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies that he killed Armijo in self-defense while the two were arguing, according to a criminal complaint.

"The self-defense claim does not match the crime and fatal wounds that Ms. Armijo experienced that night," 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez said in a written statement. Prosecutors said Baca stabbed and struck Armijo more than 40 times the night of her killing.

"Thank you to the victim's family and friends who spoke on behalf of Ms. Armijo today, we hope they find closure and peace with today's sentencing," Torrez said.

According to the Metropolitan Court criminal complaint, Baca's sister asked sheriff's deputies to check on her brother in his mobile home in the 4700 block of Broadway SE, north of Bobby Foster Road.

Deputies spoke with Baca and left the mobile home after he appeared to be "all right and showed no signs of being a danger to himself," the complaint said. Deputies returned later after he admitted to his sister that he had killed Armijo during a fight.

Deputies found Armijo's bloodied body covered with sheets in the living room. They also found "a massive amount of blood" in the bedroom and drag marks indicating Armijo's body had been moved into the living room, the complaint said.

Baca also showered and changed clothes after the killing, deputies said.