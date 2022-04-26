ABQ native, Air Force general, reprimanded after conviction

Apr. 26—The historic court martial of an Air Force major general on abusive sexual contact charges ended with a reprimand and a series of monthly fines.

Maj. Gen. William Cooley, a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, was convicted of forcibly kissing a civilian woman. Col. Christina M. Jimenez, the senior military judge in the case, handed down the sentence Tuesday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Cooley will be reprimanded and have to pay $10,910 per month for five months, according to an Air Force news release. He faced a maximum sentence of dismissal, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and seven years confinement.

He was found guilty of a specification alleging abusive sexual contact under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, specifically, kissing the victim without her consent with an intent to gratify his sexual desire. Jimenez found Cooley not guilty of the two other specifications, involving alleged inappropriate touching.

The case centered around Cooley's behavior after a family barbecue in Albuquerque in August 2018. A native of the city and a graduate of Highland High School, Cooley was in town ahead of a work conference at Kirtland Air Force Base, which is home to two AFRL directorates.

After drinking bourbon and sangria during the barbecue, Cooley got a ride from his sister-in-law to another home to pick up his belongings. During the trip, he told his twin brother's wife that he had sexually fantasized about her for years. He was convicted of forcibly kissing her in her Jeep after the two returned from the short trip.

Cooley's trial marked the first time in the Air Force's 75-year history that a major general faced a court martial.

"If this result influenced just one survivor to know that his or her attacker's rank or status would not prevent them from being held accountable, that is a win for the United States and the military justice system," said Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, the government's lead trial counsel.

No jury was seated. Jimenez convicted Cooley of a single specification after a week-long trial and a Monday sentencing hearing, where both the victim and Cooley read statements to the court, according to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials.

The woman's three-page statement says that the assault left her humiliated, cost her valuable relationships with family members and continues to impact her to this day.

"I've had to share the details of that horrific night more times than I can count with not only friends and other family members but with complete strangers and now the world," she said. "He stole my agency. My ability to tell my story to who I wanted, when I wanted."

The woman waited months to report the incident to the Air Force. She said she ultimately decided to report the incident, in part, to set an example for her daughters.

"I felt like a fraud to my amazing daughters," she said. "What was I role modeling if I didn't speak up for myself?"

The defense never called any witnesses, according to the Air Force. The government's witnesses included Cooley's sister-in-law and his mother and niece, according to media coverage of the case.

Cooley's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Ryan Guilds, the victim's attorney, said the case was never about seeking punishment.

"She is incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of the prosecutors and the support of close family and friends who believed and supported her throughout this incredibly difficult and painful process," Guilds said in an email. "She looks forward to serving as an advocate for positive change within and outside the military to address the scourge of sexual assault and hopes that in coming forward and telling the truth her actions will inspire other survivors and serve as a warning to those who seek to use their power to silence victims."