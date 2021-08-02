ABQ police investigate 3rd weekend slaying

Aug. 2—Albuquerque police launched the third homicide investigation of the weekend early Sunday after a man was found fatally injured in the Nob Hill area.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release that around 2:30 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was flagged down at the 3200 block of Central SE to check on an unconscious man.

Firefighters noticed the man had traumatic injuries and was unresponsive. He was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, where he died, Gallegos said.

On Saturday, there were two separate homicides. At 7 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Cuatro Cerros Trail SE, south of Central and Tramway.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said officers found a man dead but didn't release any other information.

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex at 6021 Anderson SE.

Gallegos said that when officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside one of the apartments.

Police haven't said if there are any suspects in the cases, and the department didn't announce any arrests.

Albuquerque police this year have investigated 76 homicides, which is quickly approaching the record of 80 homicides in all of 2019.