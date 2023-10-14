ABQ RIDE hiring fairs happening in October

TechCrunch

A data breach at French cloud gaming provider Shadow may be worse than the company initially suggested, according to a sample of the stolen data seen by TechCrunch. In an email sent to affected customers this week, Paris-based Shadow said that a hacker carried out an “advanced social engineering attack” against one of its employees that allowed access to customers' private data. In the email, Shadow CEO Eric Sèle said this includes full names, email addresses, dates of birth, billing addresses and credit card expiry dates.