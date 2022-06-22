ABQ woman sentenced to 12 years in fatal 2020 drunken-driving crash

Jun. 21—Roxana Saenz had just graduated from high school and was looking forward to enrolling in the University of New Mexico in 2020 when a drunken driver swerved into her lane of traffic, killing her.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced Bernadette Etsitty to 12 years in prison in Saenz's death. Etsitty pleaded guilty in April to a charge of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

Etsitty, 42, had consumed a 12-pack of beer and was driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone when her pickup veered across the median on Candelaria near Richmond NE and slammed into Saenz's Honda Civic, a prosecutor said at her sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Zach Jones, senior criminal counsel for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, showed security video that captured images of Etsitty's eastbound Chevrolet Silverado veering into the westbound lane of traffic and colliding with Saenz's westbound car.

Saenz's father, Leopoldo Saenz, told the judge at Etsitty's sentencing hearing that he and his family have had trouble coping with the loss of his daughter, who was 18.

"Everything has transformed into a lot of sadness and pain since that day," he said in Spanish through a translator. "I can't get my mind around the fact that she is no longer here."

Saenz had graduated from Del Norte High School only about a month before the June 23, 2020, crash that killed her. She was working at an Albuquerque veterinarian clinic and had plans to pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Etsitty apologized to Saenz's family Tuesday and acknowledged that she has a problem with alcohol.

"I have deep remorse for the incident that took place," Etsitty said. "I just wanted them to know I'm very sorry for what took place."

Police arrested Etsitty on an arrest warrant issued a little over a week after the crash.

According to online court records, she'd been charged with driving under the influence three other times dating back to 2006.