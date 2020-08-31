Abraham Lincoln re-enactor who spoke at Gettysburg charged with child porn, IL cops say

A popular Abraham Lincoln impersonator who spoke at Gettysburg for several years has been arrested on child pornography and prostitution charges, officials say.

George Buss, 63, was in jail on charges of child pornography video and patronizing a prostitute in Freeport, Illinois, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

For several years, Buss performed a re-enactment of Lincoln’s popular Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Military Park.

McClatchy News was unable to reach Buss for comment Monday. He has remained in jail since his arrest on Friday. A website about his Lincoln portrayals no longer appears online.

Buss, who is a retired teacher, has performed as Abraham Lincoln across Illinois and the U.S. since 1986, the Journal Standard reported. He was arrested a day before he was set to perform during an annual portrayal of the debates between Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, according to the newspaper.

The events Buss performed in at the Gettysburg National Military Park have historically included high-profile speakers, including Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Sandra Day O’Connor and Steven Spielberg.

Freeport police say they arrested Buss and a 22-year-old man after an investigation that began in February, WIFR reported.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the arrests on Monday.

