Abraham Lincoln reenactor, former Illinois teacher pleads guilty to child pornography

George Buss of Freeport, known for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln, poses in 2015 next to the rock that commemorates Debate Square, the site of the Lincoln-Douglas Debates in Freeport. Buss, who that year was named as the permanent portrayer of Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography on April 14, 2022.

FREEPORT — Former Freeport High School teacher and renowned Abraham Lincoln reenactor George Buss has pleaded guilty to child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Buss entered the plea Thursday in a case that saw dozens of continuances and several rescheduled trial dates.

Buss, 64, was arrested by Freeport Police on Aug. 28, 2020, at his home after a six-month investigation. He remains free on bond.

Buss initially waived the formal reading of his complaint during his first preliminary hearing, and the case was set for a December 2020 jury trial.

A series of defense motions filed by defense attorney Anthony Pleska followed, pushing the trial back to Oct. 4, 2021. That date was later stricken. A March 28, 2022, bench trial was set and then rescheduled.

An April 18 trial was canceled after Buss pleaded guilty. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m., June 1, in Courtroom 4. Peska declined comment.

According to court records, Buss was in possession of a video of children engaged in sex acts.

A former Freeport High School teacher, he served as Freeport School District's AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) director for 10 years. He retired in 2018. He is also a past vice president of the local teachers union.

Since 1986, the 6-foot-5-inch Buss portrayed Abraham Lincoln all over the United States and was the official Lincoln reenactor for the annual reading of the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Military Park.

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Abraham Lincoln reenactor George Buss pleads guilty to child porn