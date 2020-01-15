Abrams & Holder: Voting by people of color is up, but so are barriers built by Republicans

Stacey Abrams and Eric H. Holder Jr., Opinion contributors

At the core of our American democracy is the belief that the people should elect the leaders who give voice to their values and ambitions. The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, yet over the past decade, partisanship has overtaken patriotism in the political process. Just last month, the House of Representatives passed the Voting Rights Advancement Act to protect access to the ballot. For decades, the Voting Rights Act received bipartisan reauthorization in Congress, but this bill received just a single Republican vote.

At the state level, Republicans have passed a raft of laws designed to block, deflect and deny access to the ballot. Since 2010, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, 25 states have put heightened voting restrictions in place, almost entirely guided by Republican officials.

These efforts were aided by gerrymandering of state legislatures in 2011 that locked in their power and a disastrous Supreme Court decision in Shelby County, Alabama, in 2013 that gutted federal protections for minority voters. Yet the acute attention from Congress and others to the scourge of voter suppression — the intent and effect of these new voting restrictions — has led to cries of innocence and feigned outrage.

Republicans are gaslighting voters

Recently, Republicans have offered a new argument to deny widespread voter suppression and misdirect the public about their actions. They claim that because high numbers of voters of color participated in the 2018 election, voter suppression could not possibly have occurred. 

Employing this level of purposefully lazy gaslighting of voters who were deprived of their constitutional rights is shocking but not surprising, given that it comes from a political party whose strategy for victory relies so heavily on making voting more difficult.

In Covington, Kentucky, on Nov. 6, 2018.

Put simply, an increase in participation does not negate the fact that challenges can also increase. Indeed, in elections in the past 20 years, the obstacles have grown more complex and harmful, and the injuries are real. While more voters of color successfully navigated impediments to registration and ballot access in 2018, we cannot blithely ignore the tens of thousands of others silenced by purges, exact match schemes and closed precincts

Republicans are rigging elections to win: They're anti-voter and anti-democracy

Turnout reached the highest level among voters of color in 2018 than in any previous midterm election in memory. They turned out in droves because they were seen, heard and inspired. In Georgia, for example, an analysis by the Stacey Abrams gubernatorial campaign showed that 1.2 million black voters cast ballots for the Democratic ticket — compared with 1.15 million voters of all races who had supported it four years earlier. 

Even so, those numbers do not reflect the gauntlet of problems faced by voters, too many of whom were rejected or denied before having their ballots counted. Equally worrisome and worthy of investigation are the additional eligible voters who would have had their voices heard if only there were fewer obstacles.

High barriers and high participation 

Across the country, the perverse position Republicans have taken is to use higher participation rates among voters of color to claim that voter suppression does not exist. Worse, some go so far as to take credit for record turnout. In many cases, higher turnout by voters of color led to lines of four hours or more due to too few machines, faulty poll books, a lack of power cords, poorly trained election workers and more. Some overcame these challenges and had their votes counted, but that does not erase the obstacles.

The fact that people of color voted in droves in 2018 is proof that voter turnout and voter suppression can operate independently but also in relation to one another. Research shows that those most aware of suppression activities may employ anger at the partisan nature of disenfranchisement as a motivating force and take extraordinary steps to overwhelm its effect by amplifying participation. Increases in voter turnout are also a very real response to the threat of voter suppression.

Before 2020: Upgrade voting systems, restore Voting Rights Act, end voter suppression

Still, as Americans, we must not elide the real effect of these actions. The denial of even a single voter’s right to be heard should concern all of us. If even one eligible voter’s name is missing from the poll book, if even one parent must leave a long line to pick up a child from school, if even one voter’s registration is held up because of a so-called unusual name, our elections are not truly free and fair.

We must continue to speak the truth and hold government officials accountable until every eligible voter’s voice can be heard. If Republicans are not outraged by voter suppression, if they are only are incensed that their actions have been called out, then that raises a question Americans should ask themselves: Why are Republicans afraid of free and fair elections?

Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, was the first African American woman nominee of a major party for governor and is the founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count. Eric H. Holder Jr., chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, was U.S. attorney general for six years during the Obama administration, the first African American to hold that position. Follow them on Twitter: @staceyabrams and @EricHolder

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abrams & Holder: Fight Republican vote suppression. What do they fear?

  • As Trump impeachment trial nears, the battle turns to witnesses
    Yahoo News

    As Trump impeachment trial nears, the battle turns to witnesses

    With preparations for the Senate impeachment trial underway, there are still several days before next week's opening arguments, leaving a vacuum Republicans and Democrats will fill with debate over whether witnesses will be allowed to testify. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been laying the groundwork for weeks to argue against witnesses in the Senate trial. McConnell's case against witnesses is built on a key premise that he has worked hard to establish: the idea that the House is a less serious, more partisan body whose members are more prone to take a short-term view.

  • FBI arrests 3 alleged neo-Nazis who were armed and anticipating a race war
    Business Insider

    FBI arrests 3 alleged neo-Nazis who were armed and anticipating a race war

    AP Photo/Steve Helber The FBI has arrested three alleged members of the neo-Nazi hate group The Base, The New York Times first reported Thursday. The men who were arrested were 27-year-old Patrik Jordan Mathews, a former Canadian soldier who entered the US illegally; 33-year-old Brian M. Lemley Jr., a former US Army soldier, and 19-year-old William G. Bilbrough, according to the US Attorney's Office in Maryland. They were arrested in Maryland ahead of a major gun-rights rally in Virginia amid growing concerns about violence reminiscent of the 2017 white supremacy march in Charlottesville.

  • Secrets Stolen: What Will China Do With Data On Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense?
    The National Interest

    Secrets Stolen: What Will China Do With Data On Israel's Iron Dome Missile Defense?

    Key point: America should be worried. A cybersecurity firm reports that Chinese hackers have stolen technical data for the Iron Dome rocket-defense system from Israeli computers. Maryland-based Cyber Engineering Services detected the cyber burglary, according to cybersecurity writer Brian Krebs.

  • Bureaucracy to brutality: New evidence reveals IS hierarchy
    Associated Press

    Bureaucracy to brutality: New evidence reveals IS hierarchy

    The Washington-based Syria Justice and Accountability Center said Thursday that the evidence — documents produced by IS itself — could help identify individuals responsible for atrocities during the militants' four-year reign of terror and lead to criminal prosecutions. The 24-page report, called “Judge, Jury and Executioner,” is based on dozens of documents obtained by SJAC from inside Syria and collected by a local activist from abandoned IS offices in Raqqa province, where the militants also had their self-declared capital in a city that carries the same name.

  • Biden allegedly told Bush in 2002 he'd get the Nobel Peace Prize if he could invade Iraq quickly
    Yahoo News Video

    Biden allegedly told Bush in 2002 he'd get the Nobel Peace Prize if he could invade Iraq quickly

    Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has been distancing himself from his 2002 vote for the invasion of Iraq as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time.

  • Five things to know in the case of Huawei's Meng
    AFP

    Five things to know in the case of Huawei's Meng

    Hearings into whether a Huawei executive can be extradited to the United States will begin on January 20 in Vancouver, in a case with potential repercussions for ties between the US, China and Canada. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in the Canadian city on a US warrant in late 2018. Founded by former People's Liberation Army (PLA) engineer Ren in 1987, Huawei has grown into one of the world's biggest technology firms.

  • Florida woman who feeds alligators, vultures behind her home forced to pay $53K in fines
    USA TODAY

    Florida woman who feeds alligators, vultures behind her home forced to pay $53K in fines

    WEST PALM BEACH – An Ibis woman who fed vultures, alligators and other wildlife behind her house agreed Wednesday to pay $53,000 to settle a suit brought by the community's property owners association. In approving the settlement, Judge Scott Kerner permanently enjoined Irma Acosta Arya from further feedings and ordered her to pay the $53,000 for attorneys' fees, costs and fines by Feb. 14. The Valentine's Day payment will come as a relief to residents of the gated golf community, which borders Grassy Waters Preserve, a wildlife-filled Everglades remnant, on the western side of West Palm Beach.

  • Northam Declares State of Emergency, Invokes ‘Mayhem and Violence’ of Charlottesville ahead of Pro-Gun Rally
    National Review

    Northam Declares State of Emergency, Invokes ‘Mayhem and Violence’ of Charlottesville ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

    On Wednesday, Virginia governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of an annual second-amendment demonstration expected to draw thousands next Monday, and announced a ban on all weapons in the state capitol building, citing “credible intelligence” of “groups with malicious plans. Northam implied the rally, hosted by Virginia Citizens Defense League ahead of the passage of a number of gun-control bills by the Democratic-led legislature, was motivating “violent rhetoric” that mirrored the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

  • 10 Home Prep Tips Before Going on Vacation
    Popular Mechanics

    10 Home Prep Tips Before Going on Vacation

    Before jetsetting across the world, make sure your home is ready for your extended absence. From Popular Mechanics

  • Trump again denied knowing Lev Parnas. So Parnas' lawyer posted more robust proof.
    The Week

    Trump again denied knowing Lev Parnas. So Parnas' lawyer posted more robust proof.

    Despite a warning from Lev Parnas, President Trump claimed not to know him again Thursday. "I don't know Parnas, other than I guess I had pictures taken, which I do with thousands of people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Jospeh Bondy, Parnas' lawyer, brought the receipts, posting a video taken at Mar-a-Lago in December 2016, where Trump is clearly talking with Parnas, who is standing next to him and also Roman Nasirov, a former Ukrainian official charged with embezzlement.

  • Man Reportedly Confesses to Killing His Family, Pet Dog in Celebration, Florida Home
    Time

    Man Reportedly Confesses to Killing His Family, Pet Dog in Celebration, Florida Home

    A man is in custody while Florida authorities continue their investigation after finding four bodies inside a Celebration, Fla. home on Jan. 13. During a Wednesday press conference, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said deputies with his office, along with federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services, were on Monday serving an arrest warrant for Anthony Todt, 44, who lived at the home with his wife and three children. When authorities went to the home to arrest him, they found his wife Megan Todt, 42, his sons Alek, 13, and Tyler, 11, and daughter Zoe, 4 all deceased.

  • Mysterious objects found orbiting supermassive black hole: study
    CBS News

    Mysterious objects found orbiting supermassive black hole: study

    The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is always up to something unusual. Using 13 years worth of data from the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, astronomers were able to identify a new class of objects extremely close to the black hole, Sagittarius A*. According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the six objects, named G1 through G6, appear to be interacting with the black hole.

  • 'Days of God': A look at Iran's mounting crises
    Associated Press

    'Days of God': A look at Iran's mounting crises

    The Islamic Republic has been reeling from one crisis to another, from the targeted killing by the United States of its top general to the Revolutionary Guard's accidental shootdown of a passenger plane carrying scores of young people, most of them Iranians. U.S. sanctions have crippled its economy as tensions with America have soared. In a rare Friday sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stuck to the playbook Iran has relied on since 1979, blaming the country's woes on the U.S. and other Western powers, and proclaiming that Iranians still support the Islamic Revolution.

  • How China Is Practicing—and Perfecting—an Amphibious Invasion of Taiwan
    The National Interest

    How China Is Practicing—and Perfecting—an Amphibious Invasion of Taiwan

    Yet, before U.S. leaders dismiss this warning into a heap of other global calamities, they should briefly peruse the words below from an unsigned Chinese editorial in the December 25, 2019 edition of Global Times: “The United States as a whole must understand that although Taiwan is the easiest place to provoke Mainland China, it is also the place where the U.S. is most at risk. It is precisely that China has the most real cards against the U.S. provocation in the Taiwan Strait region, and China has the strongest will and capability to defend the core interests of the country [美方作为整体必须了解，台湾虽是最容易挑衅、刺激中国大陆的地方，但也是对美方来说风险最大的地方。中国在台海地区反制美方挑衅的实牌恰恰也是最多的，而且中国在这里捍卫国家核心利益的意志和能力都是最强的].

  • Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'
    AFP

    Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'

    On Kangaroo Island -- home to unique koalas, the critically endangered mouse-like dunnart and many threatened plants -- concerns are particularly acute. Amid the stench of rotting animal flesh, rescuers are combing the island's Flinders Chase National Park looking for injured, lost and starving animals. "When we found this area we never thought anything could have survived, but we have pulled survivors out of there every day," Kelly Donithan, a Humane Society International crisis response specialist, told AFP while on patrol this week.

  • A man who was put up in a Comfort Inn 'boardroom suite' discovered it was literally a boardroom with a bed
    INSIDER

    A man who was put up in a Comfort Inn 'boardroom suite' discovered it was literally a boardroom with a bed

    Eoin Carrigan wrote on Twitter that his flight out of Chicago got cancelled and he was put up at the Comfort Inn O'Hare's "boardroom suite." He was surprised to find that it was an actual boardroom with a bed off to the side. He shared a photo on Twitter, where it went viral and prompted other travelers to share their hotel misadventures.

  • Sealed Epstein Docs Name ‘Persons of Means’ in Sex Abuse Case
    The Daily Beast

    Sealed Epstein Docs Name ‘Persons of Means’ in Sex Abuse Case

    A federal court in New York is preparing to release more sealed documents in a 2015 defamation suit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of dead sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, against his alleged madam, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. As part of the review process, other secret “non-parties” to the case who are named in the documents—including other alleged victims, and people accused of having sex with Giuffre—will need to be notified ahead of the unsealing and have the option to object. After those objections are filed, legal teams for Maxwell and Giuffre will have a chance to file their own oppositions.

  • Indian business owners are furious about Amazon's $1 billion expansion into their country and are calling Jeff Bezos an 'economic terrorist'
    Business Insider

    Indian business owners are furious about Amazon's $1 billion expansion into their country and are calling Jeff Bezos an 'economic terrorist'

    Small business owners in India are protesting Amazon, saying they won't be able to compete with the steep discounts it offers other suppliers. The protests coincided with Bezos' trip to India, where he announced on Wednesday that Amazon plans to invest $1 billion in the country, calling a US-India alliance the "most important" of the 21st century. Meanwhile, India's antitrust regulator just opened an investigation into potential unfair business practices by Amazon and Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart.

  • Postpone the Impeachment Trial until the House Finishes Investigating
    National Review

    Postpone the Impeachment Trial until the House Finishes Investigating

    Two things happened simultaneously on Wednesday: (a) The House of Representatives transmitted to the Senate two articles of impeachment approved on straight partisan lines a month ago, and (b) the House's impeachment inquiry — yes, it's still very much alive — highlighted new, relevant evidence it has turned up about the activities in Ukraine of President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Giuliani's associates. The Democrats' strategy is coming clear. The House provided the Senate with two half-baked impeachment articles.

  • Former Philippine police chief will be charged for drug war corruption
    Yahoo News Video

    Former Philippine police chief will be charged for drug war corruption

    The former chief police enforcer of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs will be charged with corruption for allegedly protecting officers linked to the narcotics trade, the country's justice department said Thursday. Oscar Albayalde resigned in October after serving as Philippine police chief for more than a year, having presided over an anti-narcotics crackdown that left thousands of drug suspects dead.

  • Camera Captures the Moment a Deer Sheds Its Antlers in the Middle of the Night
    Time

    Camera Captures the Moment a Deer Sheds Its Antlers in the Middle of the Night

    Vermont Fish and Wildlife shared the clip of an eight-point buck shedding its antlers in the middle of the night, captured by a resident of Northfield, Vermont. The wildlife agency posted the footage on Facebook, calling it “spectacular and unique.” It's been viewed more than 277,000 times and shared by over 3,000 users. The animal is called an eight-point buck for its eight antlers, according to the Noble Research Institute, an agriculture research organization.

  • Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president
    Reuters

    Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be allowed to enter Mexico, new Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Wednesday. "Today in the conversation with foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard we asked about that caravan," Giammattei said after meeting the Mexican minister. "The Mexican government told us that they won't let it pass ...

  • North Korea Fact: Trillions of Dollars in Wealth Is Sitting Below the Surface
    The National Interest

    North Korea Fact: Trillions of Dollars in Wealth Is Sitting Below the Surface

    With China accounting for an estimated 90 percent of North Korea's international trade, the sanctions are set to bite on one of the regime's last major remaining sources of cash. “There are very limited ways for North Korea to make money: selling weapons, smuggling and mining,” according to Choi Kyung-soo, president of the North Korea Resources Institute in Seoul. In May, South Korea's infrastructure ministry invited bids for possible infrastructure projects in the North, including those concerning the resource sector.

  • Zimbabwe gripped by drama of vice president's nasty divorce
    Associated Press

    Zimbabwe gripped by drama of vice president's nasty divorce

    Black magic, drug addiction, attempted murder and a wrestling match over luxury cars and overseas properties. Zimbabwe is riveted by the explosive charges being made in the divorce of First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry. A glimpse of the luxurious lives of Zimbabwe's ruling elite, as the rest of the country grapples with economic collapse, hyperinflation and hunger, is emerging in the divorce papers filed in court.

  • Peru to deport tourists over Machu Picchu damage
    AFP

    Peru to deport tourists over Machu Picchu damage

    Five tourists arrested for damaging Peru's iconic Machu Picchu site will be deported to Bolivia later on Wednesday, police said. A sixth was released from custody and ordered to remain in Machu Picchu pending trial after paying bail of $910. The six tourists -- four men and two women -- were arrested for damaging Peru's "cultural heritage" after being found in a restricted area of the Temple of the Sun on Sunday.