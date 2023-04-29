Abrams interview shows inconsistencies

Apr. 28—PLATTSBURGH — A police station interview with Vincent Abrams showed several inconsistencies in his story regarding what happened in the early-morning hours of June 4, 2022.

Melissa Myers, 40, was found dead around 4 a.m. that morning at her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh. She died of several stab wounds.

Abrams, 45, is on trial for her murder in Clinton County Court before Judge William Favreau.

'AMPED UP'

In testimony Friday afternoon, City Police Det. Sgt. Kevin Jessey said he, Det. Ron Parmeter and State Police Investigator Dan Manor interviewed Abrams on June 7, three days after the murder, once they located him.

He was picked up at his residence in Champlain and taken to the City Police Station around 8:20 p.m.

Jessey said that as soon as they got in the car to head to the station, Abrams wanted to talk about being at Myers' apartment the night before she was murdered.

Jessey said he told Abrams that they would talk once they got to the station.

Jessey described Abrams as emotional, was talking very fast, and was, "amped up."

SHIFTING STORY

In the lengthy interview, Abrams changed his story about what happened after Myers had asked him and several others to leave the apartment that night because she was expecting a visit from her drug supplier.

Abrams said he did later go back to the apartment, but various aspects of the story changed.

In one instance, he said that he had texted Myers before he went back to the apartment, and in another recounting he said he had called instead. When Jessey reminded Abrams that he had earlier told them that he did not have a phone, Abrams then said that he used the phone from a woman across the street.

But there was no video evidence of Abrams using a phone across the street and Myers' phone did not confirm any calls from Abrams at that time, Jessey said.

Abrams' stories about whether the door was open or not when he went to Myers' apartment also changed. He said at one point that he went inside heard someone say, "shut up," and he ran out.

Another time, he said that she actually opened the door.

Abrams eventually said that he did go inside the home and saw Myers laying on the floor, and there was a lot of blood around the apartment and a lot of blood coming from her neck. He said he touched her on her shoulder and then ran out.

He said he did not take anything from the apartment.

'SHE WAS MY LEO'

Abrams also said at one point in the interview that he did not have any money, and then later said that he did.

He also said that he did not know Myers' "plug" or drug supplier Melvin Anderson, yet District Attorney Andrew Wylie established that about a month before Myers' murder, Abrams had sold his car to Anderson for $1,000 and drugs.

At several times during the interview, Abrams said that he "had nothing to do with her murder," that he had, "no problem with her," and that he, "loved her, she was cool as hell."

Abrams also said that Myers was a Leo, referring to her astrological sign, and that he was a Leo as well and he loved all Leos.

"She was my Leo," he said several times.

'QUITE A COINCIDENCE'

In earlier testimony during the trial, former City Taxi driver James Loveday said that he went to 97 Boynton Ave. for a fare at around 1:30 a.m. As he was waiting outside the apartment, he saw a "small-framed African-American man," run down the stairs and down the street.

Loveday said the man was carrying something that had a little bit of length.

Abrams said he did not know why the cab was there and that he was not carrying anything when he left.

Jessey said that near the end of the interview, Abrams offered to show him his hands, which was unusual. Abrams showed them a small cut on one of his hands and said that he got it while moving a cinder block while he was working on a vehicle.

Wylie then asked Jessey if Myers' purse was later found under a cinder block behind Lucinda Storage in the city, and he said it was.

"That's quite a coincidence isn't it," Wylie said, to which defense attorney Greg LaDuke objected.

