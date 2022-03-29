Abrams man gets 8 years in prison for drunk driving crash which seriously injured son

OCONTO – An Abrams man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a drunk driving crash that injured his two children, one of them seriously.

Steven M. Schwartz, 51, will then serve another eight years on extended supervision, Judge Michael T. Judge decided at a March 21 hearing.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of County S in the town of Pensaukee, about 11 miles south of Oconto.

According to the criminal complaint: The crash happened as Schwartz and the children were returning home after visiting a relative in the Town of Little Suamico. The relative told an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy that Schwartz had been drinking and had pleaded with him not to drive his vehicle, especially with the children inside.

Schwartz’s 11-year-old daughter told a deputy after the crash that her father was reaching to grab something he dropped, and the vehicle swerved and rolled. She got her 3-year-old brother out of the vehicle and tried to call 911, but was unable to because of poor reception.

Instead, she called the relative, who notified the sheriff's office.

Schwartz and the two children were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for treatment. The boy, who suffered extensive facial lacerations, was taken by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee for further treatment. The girl was treated for minor injuries and released.

Schwartz pleaded no contest to fourth offense OWI with a passenger under age 16 and second degree recklessly endangering safety, which carry maximum sentences of 12 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Judge sentenced Schwartz to four years prison and four years extended supervision on each count, to be served consecutively. He received 177 days credit on his sentence.

Judge made Schwartz eligible for the Department of Corrections’ Substance Abuse Program after serving six years. Successful completion of the program converts remaining incarceration time into extended supervision.

Schwartz, who suffered a broken leg in the crash, was ordered to pay $3,142 fine, court costs and DNA surcharges,

Dismissed but considered by Judge at sentencing were a second count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to use an ignition interlock device and operating while revoked.

Charges of OWI causing injury to a passenger under age 16 and fourth offense operating with prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under age 16 were dismissed.

