Abrams tanks to be in Ukraine soon – Austin

Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, said on Tuesday, 19 September, that Ukraine will receive M1 Abrams tanks from the US soon.

Source: Austin at the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Since our last meeting, the United States has committed additional security-assistance packages totaling more than $2 billion. Those packages include urgently needed air defense, ammunition, and mine-clearing equipment…

I’m also pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed will be entering Ukraine soon," Austin said.

