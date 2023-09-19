Abrams tanks to be in Ukraine soon – Austin
Lloyd Austin, Head of the Pentagon, said on Tuesday, 19 September, that Ukraine will receive M1 Abrams tanks from the US soon.
Source: Austin at the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Since our last meeting, the United States has committed additional security-assistance packages totaling more than $2 billion. Those packages include urgently needed air defense, ammunition, and mine-clearing equipment…
I’m also pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed will be entering Ukraine soon," Austin said.
Background:
The Biden administration announced its intention to send tanks to Ukraine in January.
It took this step after insisting for months that those tanks were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair, so as to induce Germany to supply the Leopard tanks.
In August, the first Abrams tanks were reportedly ready to be shipped to Ukraine.
One of the latest aid packages contains depleted uranium shells for Abrams.
