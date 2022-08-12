Abrdn buys stake in digital assets exchange Archax

FILE PHOTO: Businessman toy figure is placed on U.K. Pound coins in front of displayed Abrdn logo in this illustration taken
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn has bought a stake in digital assets exchange Archax, amid a wider push by investors into crypto-assets despite a recent plunge in value.

The stake, acquired for an undisclosed sum, gives abrdn a seat on the board at Archax and makes the asset manager its largest external shareholder, an abrdn spokesperson said.

Founded in 2018, Archax provides access to blockchain-based digital assets and became the first digital securities exchange to win regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, abrdn said in a statement.

"Blockchain technologies are inevitably going to form a big part of the future of financial markets," abrdn Chief Executive Stephen Bird said.

The deal was first reported by the Financial Times.

Abrdn's move reflects a wider surge in interest in digital assets from institutional investors.

The world's biggest asset manager Blackrock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients earlier this month, and has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to provide some of its services to clients.

Abrdn reported lower-than-expected profits earlier this week as turbulent markets dented its performance, and warned it would take longer to grow its revenues.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly lost, but a warning about supply-chain snags and rising expenses seemed to give investors pause and the stock moved erratically in the extended session.

  • Ford (F) Re-Opens F-150 Lightning Orders, Hikes Prices Sharply

    Ford (F) restarts the order book for the electric F-150 Lightning as its production capacity matches demand. The new version is pricey due to higher material costs but comes with new features.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily

    Burry painted a bleak outlook for the rest of the year, and warned the mindless speculation in markets reminded him of the dot-com bubble.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Microchip Stocks You Need in Your Portfolio

    Microchips (also called integrated circuits, semiconductor chips, or just plain old "chips") are like an invisible force powering our everyday lives. The global semiconductor market will exceed $600 billion in 2022, and one study estimates it will reach $1.4 trillion by the end of this decade.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says

    A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.