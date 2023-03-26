abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Pays A UK£0.073 Dividend In Just Three Days

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase abrdn's shares on or after the 30th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.073 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.15 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, abrdn has a trailing yield of approximately 7.2% on its current stock price of £2.025. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. abrdn paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. abrdn was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. abrdn has delivered an average of 1.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because abrdn is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is abrdn worth buying for its dividend? We're uncomfortable with the fact that abrdn paid a dividend while being loss-making. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into abrdn, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for abrdn you should be aware of.

