abrdn plc's stock is down 4.7%, but insiders still have about UK£2.1k in profit after buying earlier this year

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.7% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£100k is now worth UK£102k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At abrdn

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Executive Director Stephanie Bruce for UK£80k worth of shares, at about UK£1.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£2.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While abrdn insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that abrdn insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£6.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About abrdn Insiders?

The fact that there have been no abrdn insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think abrdn insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing abrdn. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for abrdn you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

