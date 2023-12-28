Abrielle Baldwin likely killed with stolen gun, sheriff says. How to prevent vehicle gun thefts

On Christmas Eve in Pinellas County, a 14-year-old boy shot his older sister in the chest with a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol over an argument about Christmas presents, and their 15-year-old brother then shot the younger one with his own 45-caliber gun.

The sister, Abrielle "Bree" Baldwin, 23, died later that day.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference that multiple family members and nearby residents knew the teenagers "routinely carried guns." Both boys have had multiple arrests for car burglary, the sheriff said.

"People can't leave their car doors unlocked and leave their guns in their cars," Gualtieri said. "It's got to stop."

Stolen guns continue to be a problem around Florida:

According to a report from the nonprofit EveryTown for Gun Safety, on average a gun is stolen from a vehicle every 15 minutes in the U.S. In an analysis of FBI data from 2020 they found that an estimated 40,000 guns were taken out of vehicles, locked and unlocked, across 271 cities. Ten years previously, that number was 4,000.

"This count is likely a conservative estimate since only 15 states require gun owners to report lost and stolen guns," the report said. Florida is not one of them.

The majority of gun homicides and assaults involve illegal guns, and according to a 2023 report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), more than 95% of all stolen guns are taken from private citizens' vehicles, homes and persons. Mostly vehicles.

From January through August in Tallahassee, 165 guns were stolen from vehicles according to an analysis by the joint TPD/Leon County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Task Force. Only five came from locked cars. Last year, of the 247 guns reported stolen from vehicles, only 13 came from locked cars.

Where are people stealing guns from cars?

According to the FBI data analysis, residential driveways.

Of the guns reported stolen between 2011 and 2020, 41% were taken from vehicles parked outside people's homes. Vehicles in parking lots supplied another 28%, and 20% were taken on the road.

Firearm safety at home: 5 tips to keep your kids safe with guns in the house

Can I carry a gun in my car in Florida?

Yes. If you are legally allowed to own a licensed firearm, you may keep it in your vehicle provided it is "securely encased" or otherwise not readily accessible for immediate use. And you may not keep the gun on your person, the law states. According to Florida law, "securely encased" means:

In a glove compartment, whether or not locked

Snapped in a holster

In a gun case, whether or not locked

In a zippered gun case

In a closed box or container which requires a lid or cover to be opened for access

You're also allowed to keep it in your car at work, thanks to a bill passed in 2006.

It is a second-degree misdemeanor if someone leaves a loaded, unsecured firearm where that person "knows or reasonably should know" that a minor is likely to get access to it can be charged if the minor possesses or exhibits it in a public place or in a "rude, careless, angry, or threatening manner," according to Florida Statute 790.174.

However, that doesn't apply if the minor steals it from your car or home.

Florida's red flag laws: When can the police take your guns, how long can they keep them?

How can I prevent my gun from being stolen from my car?

The only sure way to avoid your firearms stolen from your vehicle is not to leave them there. Even locked cars are still pretty easy to get into. "Vehicle door locks and trunk locks don't turn cars and trucks into gun safes," the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) said in a video. "The same goes for glove boxes and console compartments."

But if you must leave a firearm in your vehicle, keep it and any ammunition secured, out of sight and locked up, experts say, and always lock up.

"If you are careless and leave your gun consistently in your vehicle unsecured, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Tallahassee Police Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes said. "I can't say it enough how important it is."

The National Rifle Association's NRA Family suggests investing in a discreet lock box or lockable gun case for your car.

If you carry and you're heading to a business or location that doesn't allow firearms, plan ahead to secure it before you get out of the car.

Try not to be away from the vehicle for too long.

Make note of your weapons' registration numbers and report their theft if it happens to help law enforcement track them down.

"When you arrive home, take your firearm inside with you to your secure home storage area," the NSSF said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: How to prevent car gun thefts: Lock doors, secure and hide weapons