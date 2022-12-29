Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shareholders have endured a 76% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 76% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Absci may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Absci made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Absci's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 6.9%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 76% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Absci shareholders are happy with the loss of 76% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 24%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 33% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Absci .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

