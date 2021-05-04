Absconder arrested in Great Bend

May 3—Shawn Akins, 34, who absconded from the Kansas Department of Corrections' post-release supervision on June 9, 2020, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Friday at 5901 Eisenhower Court B in Great Bend. In addition to a KDOC absconder warrant, there was a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for his arrest.

According to information from the KDOC and the Kansas Sexual Offender Registry, Akins was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a child 15 years old in 2006 in Larned. That case expired in 2012, but he later had two convictions for crimes committed in Miami County: Violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2014 and Aggravated battery — intentionally or recklessly causing bodily harm with a weapon in 2018.

Akins, who sometimes goes by the alias "Graffiti," was released in Barton County on Dec. 17, 2019, again with post-release supervision, but a KDOC warrant was issued in January of 2020 for violating parole and he was taken to Hutchinson Correction Facility where it was determined there would be no new sentence for his parole violation. He was released in Johnson County on April 30, 2020, but was still under post-release supervision. By June 9, 2020, his whereabouts were unknown.

