Absence of attorney leads to delay in Molotov case

Dec. 30—CATLETTSBURG — While Thursday's hearing in Boyd County Circuit was supposed to be the final pretrial for a homeless man accused of attempting to torch a friend's motorcycle with a Molotov cocktail, it had to be put on hold again due to the absence of his attorney.

John Tidd, 34, was due to either have a plea deal or a jury trial set in his third-degree arson case. However, with the absence of public defender Brian Hewlett Thursday, Judge John Vincent had to push the date back to Jan. 12, 2023.

Public defender Charles Oppenheimer, filling in for Hewlett, said notes in the case file showed plea discussions were under way, but he didn't have any information as to how they were going.

Tidd is accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail onto Mitch Pritchard's motorcycle over the summer.