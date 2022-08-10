Absent details, Republicans flock to Trump’s side after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

For 24 hours after the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in South Florida — the first time FBI agents have raided the home of a former U.S. president — Republicans of almost every stripe flocked to Trump’s defense, all using variations of the longstanding trope that a dark cabal was out to get the former president.

Trump’s family members and current and former top advisers accused the Biden administration of using Nazi-style tactics in executing a criminal search warrant on Trump. Hardly a mention was made of the apparent reason for the search in the first place — Trump’s allegedly illegal removal of highly sensitive government documents from the White House and a series of reports about his habit of destroying documents.

At the core of the latest twist in the GOP’s awkward dance with Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is a belief that Republican voters — in this moment at least — have been re-energized by the view that the “deep state” is out to get Trump while giving a pass to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and to Hillary Clinton.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

“It seems a really extreme reaction (from the FBI) when they were negotiating, and it’s about presidential records, when contrasting with how Hillary was treated and how Hunter was treated,” a former Trump adviser said Tuesday. “Republican voters are now reactivated and re-angered that there are two systems of justice in this country.”

(Asked what they thought would have happened if former President Barack Obama had removed classified documents the same way Trump had, the former adviser said the Justice Department probably would have phoned politely and asked for their return.)

“This is to show that they’re doing something, since the clock is running out ahead of the midterms,” said one Trump adviser. “It will backfire.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on Aug. 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Behind the scenes, the stunning search fueled concern around the escalating legal problems for Trump — stemming from his reported records destruction, his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and other concerns. Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that Trump was building another in a string of criminal defense teams to work on his behalf.

“A f****ing mess,” said one veteran Republican operative. Another coined it “chaos.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Biden had no advance knowledge of the search and batted away questions about what the agents were seeking.

But absent further details on the nature of the search — Eric Trump said on Fox News the FBI sought papers related to the Presidential Records Act — the latest stunning event around Trump played out almost entirely in the political sphere, with a keen focus on the 2024 shadow primary for the Republican nomination.

Former President Donald Trump, left, acknowledges the crowd while standing with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, second from right, his son Eric Trump, right, and Eric's wife Lara Trump, third from right, while they look over the 16th tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Seth Wenig/AP)

On Fox News Monday night, the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who at one point was considered a possible Senate candidate, said that the raid likely means that Trump will announce his third bid for the White House in a few days. (Some aides previously promised he would announce before July 4 this year. Other Trump advisers have tamped down talk of him announcing his third run before the 2022 midterms are done.)

Trump’s campaign-in-waiting blasted appeals to his fundraising lists almost immediately after the search on Monday — saying in one fundraising request that his “beautiful home” had been “raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” and writing in a text blast to his supporters that “Dems broke into the home of Pres Trump.”

Meanwhile, the wide-open field of possible 2024 contenders, who were long reluctant to weigh in on revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings over the last two months, blasted Biden and the Justice Department.

A stop sign is seen outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. Aug. 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Even Republicans who long ago broke with Trump, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was almost attacked by the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, decried the search on Trump’s property — however both said the public needs to know more about what agents are seeking, a request that could potentially damage Trump.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a rising star in the party and often floated as a possible 2024 contender, told CBS News, “We need to let this play out and see exactly what happens.”

The lone big-name Republican who sided with the Justice Department on Tuesday was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, who told Sirius XM’s Julie Mason that the search of Trump’s safe at his Mar-a-Lago residence was “fair game.”