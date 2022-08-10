  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Absent details, Republicans flock to Trump’s side after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

Tom LoBianco
·Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Lara Trump
    American television producer and campaign adviser
  • Eric Trump
    Eric Trump
    American businessman and philanthropist

For 24 hours after the FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in South Florida — the first time FBI agents have raided the home of a former U.S. president — Republicans of almost every stripe flocked to Trump’s defense, all using variations of the longstanding trope that a dark cabal was out to get the former president.

Trump’s family members and current and former top advisers accused the Biden administration of using Nazi-style tactics in executing a criminal search warrant on Trump. Hardly a mention was made of the apparent reason for the search in the first place — Trump’s allegedly illegal removal of highly sensitive government documents from the White House and a series of reports about his habit of destroying documents.

At the core of the latest twist in the GOP’s awkward dance with Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is a belief that Republican voters — in this moment at least — have been re-energized by the view that the “deep state” is out to get Trump while giving a pass to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and to Hillary Clinton.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021. (Marco Bello/Reuters)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

“It seems a really extreme reaction (from the FBI) when they were negotiating, and it’s about presidential records, when contrasting with how Hillary was treated and how Hunter was treated,” a former Trump adviser said Tuesday. “Republican voters are now reactivated and re-angered that there are two systems of justice in this country.”

(Asked what they thought would have happened if former President Barack Obama had removed classified documents the same way Trump had, the former adviser said the Justice Department probably would have phoned politely and asked for their return.)

“This is to show that they’re doing something, since the clock is running out ahead of the midterms,” said one Trump adviser. “It will backfire.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on Aug. 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Behind the scenes, the stunning search fueled concern around the escalating legal problems for Trump — stemming from his reported records destruction, his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and other concerns. Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that Trump was building another in a string of criminal defense teams to work on his behalf.

“A f****ing mess,” said one veteran Republican operative. Another coined it “chaos.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Biden had no advance knowledge of the search and batted away questions about what the agents were seeking.

But absent further details on the nature of the search — Eric Trump said on Fox News the FBI sought papers related to the Presidential Records Act — the latest stunning event around Trump played out almost entirely in the political sphere, with a keen focus on the 2024 shadow primary for the Republican nomination.

Former President Donald Trump, left, acknowledges the crowd while standing with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, second from right, his son Eric Trump, right, and Eric's wife Lara Trump, third from right, while they look over the 16th tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Former President Donald Trump, left, acknowledges the crowd while standing with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, second from right, his son Eric Trump, right, and Eric's wife Lara Trump, third from right, while they look over the 16th tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Seth Wenig/AP)

On Fox News Monday night, the former president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who at one point was considered a possible Senate candidate, said that the raid likely means that Trump will announce his third bid for the White House in a few days. (Some aides previously promised he would announce before July 4 this year. Other Trump advisers have tamped down talk of him announcing his third run before the 2022 midterms are done.)

Trump’s campaign-in-waiting blasted appeals to his fundraising lists almost immediately after the search on Monday — saying in one fundraising request that his “beautiful home” had been “raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” and writing in a text blast to his supporters that “Dems broke into the home of Pres Trump.”

Meanwhile, the wide-open field of possible 2024 contenders, who were long reluctant to weigh in on revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings over the last two months, blasted Biden and the Justice Department.

A stop sign is seen outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A stop sign is seen outside former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. Aug. 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Even Republicans who long ago broke with Trump, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was almost attacked by the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, decried the search on Trump’s property — however both said the public needs to know more about what agents are seeking, a request that could potentially damage Trump.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a rising star in the party and often floated as a possible 2024 contender, told CBS News, “We need to let this play out and see exactly what happens.”

The lone big-name Republican who sided with the Justice Department on Tuesday was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, who told Sirius XM’s Julie Mason that the search of Trump’s safe at his Mar-a-Lago residence was “fair game.”

Recommended Stories

  • White House: Biden was ‘not aware’ of FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    “No one at the White House was given a heads-up,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday during a press briefing.

  • Trump says he invoked 5th Amendment in deposition for New York investigation

    Donald Trump's deposition comes days after his Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI, related to an investigation into presidential records.

  • Trump refuses to answer questions in N.Y. attorney general probe

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices. "I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement. New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values.

  • Pelosi: FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago shows 'no person is above the law'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate shows that no one in the United States is above the law — not even a former president.

  • Trump sends out email fundraising off of Mar-a-Lago raid

    On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Tuesday, the MSNBC host kicked off the show by sharing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. This email was asking for donations in response to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home being raided by the FBI Monday, executing a lawful search warrant, reportedly looking for classified material Trump took when he left the White House, which is against the law. O’Donnell read the email aloud as it appeared on the screen. “Mar-a-Lago was raided,” the email began. “The radical Left is corrupt. We must return the power to the people. Please rush in a donation immediately to publicly stand with me against this never-ending witch hunt.” This is nothing out of the ordinary for Trump. Just a few weeks ago, he posted online announcing the death of his ex-wife, Ivana. The statement included a donation link at the bottom. O’Donnell continued, stating that the email came with a donation suggestion and a deadline. “He thinks I’m good for $45. That’s what his email list managers tell him,” O’Donnell said. “And there's a deadline. Deadline for my contribution of $45 is immediately. Immediately. I gotta drop everything and contribute.” Trump made history throughout his presidency, be it his trip to North Korea, his two impeachments, and his being the first former president to have his home raided by the FBI. “Once again, Donald Trump makes American political history, presidential history, with that email,” O’Donnell said. “An email about, ‘My house got raided by the FBI, so please give me a political contribution.’ No one’s ever done that before. That is pure Donald Trump.”

  • Trump Says He Won’t Answer N.Y. AG’s Questions on Asset Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he’s declining to answer questions by the New York attorney general, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as he sits for a deposition in her probe into potentially fraudulent asset valuations by his company. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Under Intense Legal

  • Wall Street watchdog unveils rule to improve quality of private, hedge fund disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will vote to propose a rule that seeks to elevate the quality of disclosures it receives from large private and hedge funds, the agency said on Wednesday, confirming what a source previously told Reuters. The rule, aimed to boost disclosures around leverage and investment strategies, will be proposed in conjunction with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and forms part of ongoing scrutiny of the fund industry. The measure would expand reporting requirements for advisors and large hedge funds with a net asset value of at least $500 million, the SEC said.

  • How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

    On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.

  • Republicans Rally Behind Trump, Who Reprises Favored Role: Victim

    WASHINGTON — Republicans sought Tuesday to turn the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home into a rallying point, positioning the former president in his political comfort zone as a partisan target and victim, while effectively suspending the party’s efforts to focus on other issues heading into the midterm elections. The immediacy with which Republicans closed ranks and focused on the political ramifications of the search of Mar-a-Lago — without a full understanding of the direction of the

  • Joe Exotic Presses '90 Day Fiancé' Pal Jesse Meester For Biden Pardon

    The disgraced "Tiger King," now serving 21 years for animal abuse and attempted murder, said Meester is lobbying President Joe Biden for clemency.

  • Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

    Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Florida residence.

  • An Arrest Warrant Has Been Filed for Antiquities Dealer Georges Lotfi

    Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesGeorges Lotfi, an 81-year-old antiquities dealer who for years passed information to the authorities on how to track down looted items, has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property, according to a report from Artnet. According to Artnet’s analysis of the arrest warrant for Lotfi, the dealer was listed on loan paperwork as “the first documented possessor” of a marble bull head worth $12 million that was seized from the Metropolita

  • White House: Biden was not briefed on FBI raid of Trump's estate

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if President Biden knew the FBI would search Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

  • What It Takes to Get a Federal Search Warrant Like the One the FBI Executed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

    A search conducted by the FBI at Trump's Florida property Monday was reportedly part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of White House records

  • An investor’s guide to the Inflation Reduction Act: how to prepare your portfolio if the bill becomes law

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • Lara Trump says former president 'as shocked as anybody' by FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago

    On Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday, with guest host Will Cain, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared and spoke about the FBI raid at the former president’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The raid was reportedly in search of classified documents that were taken when leaving office. “Have you spoken to the former president?” Cain asked. “How is he doing? What is the attitude of the family?” “I have spoken to my father-in-law,” Trump answered, “and I gotta tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody.” In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago, but there were still documents missing, despite Mrs. Trump’s claim of cooperation. “The bottom line here is that these documents that have been in question have been — everybody’s been cooperating,” Trump said. “Everybody from my father-in-law’s team has been cooperating with the FBI, with any authority that asks for anything up until now.” Mrs. Trump also incorrectly stated that the former president had the authority to take the documents, when in doing so he violated the Presidential Records Act. “My father-in-law, as anybody knows who’s been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority, Will, to take from the White House,”Trump said. “And again, he’s been cooperating every single step of the way.”

  • Mandela Barnes right that U.S. has more more oil and gas permits than ever before

    Federal data shows the number of approved but unused drilling permits peaked in 2021 with more than 9,000 permits.

  • Trump says FBI searched Mar-a-Lago estate

    The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

  • Trump says FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the FBI searching Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • WH says it wasn’t made aware in advance of Mar-a-Lago FBI raid

    At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not aware of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago before it happened.