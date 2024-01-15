Absentee ballot applications mailed for 2024 elections

BATTLE CREEK — City of Battle Creek voters can apply now for absentee ballots as the 2024 election season is underway.

Voters who previously signed up for the permanent absentee voter list should see their ballot application in the mail shortly, if they haven't already, city officials noted in a press release.

Residents can fill out the paper application and mail it back to the Battle Creek City Clerk, Room 216, 10 N. Division St., Battle Creek, MI 49014 or drop it into any of the drop boxes at City Hall — there is one drive-up box in the parking lot and another box by the public building entrance.

Residents can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mi.gov/vote.

On the application, you can check the boxes to request absentee ballots for any/all of this year’s elections — the Feb. 27 presidential primary, the Aug. 6 primary and the Nov. 5 general election.

If you have previously joined the permanent absentee voter list, city officials note that this process is changing this year. On this application, you can choose to check the box to join the permanent absent voter ballot list, which is different from the current absentee voter list, and will make this the last absentee ballot application you receive.

If you check the box, you will automatically receive your absentee ballot when it becomes available before each election. You will no longer apply for each absentee ballot. If you do not check the box to join the absentee ballot list, you will have to get an absentee ballot application online or from your local clerk on your own before each election. Generally, clerks will no longer send the applications, city officials said.

However, to make sure no one misses their opportunity to vote absentee if they wish, the City of Battle Creek Clerk’s staff will send absentee applications to the current permanent absentee voter list before the August and November elections. They will stop sending the applications after 2024, so residents are encouraged to check the box if they would like to automatically receive absentee ballots going forward.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who requested them after Jan. 18.

Absentee ballots are due back to your clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, in person, by mail or via drop box. Voters are encouraged to return ballots in person or via drop box, especially in the last week before Election Day. Remember to sign the outside of your ballot envelope before submitting your absentee ballot.

Any registered voter in Michigan can vote absentee without giving a reason why. Check your registration at mi.gov/vote.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Absentee ballot applications mailed for 2024 elections