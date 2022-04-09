Absentee directors a concern

Condo Q&A - Joe Adams
·3 min read
Joe Adams - Condo Q&amp;A
Joe Adams - Condo Q&A

Q: Our condominium board president has filled vacancies with “snowbirds” that are not here for most of the year. Does Florida law require their attendance at regular board meetings? Are there any requirements for attending a minimum number of board meetings or being removed for missing meetings? (G.K., via e-mail)

A: As an initial matter, the president has no authority to fill board vacancies, this requires action by the entire board.

The Florida Condominium Act states “every owner” is eligible to serve on the board except for certain statutory disqualifications regarding assessment delinquency, specified felony histories, co-ownership where two people from the same unit would sit on the board (though still permissible if there is not a contested election), and cases where a director has served more than eight consecutive years, calculated as of July 1, 2018 (although there are also exceptions where such individuals can serve on the board).

All owners have a vested interest in the operation of the association, including full time residents, seasonal residents, and unit owners who do not ever reside at the condominium such as investment/rental owners. In today’s age of widely available and easy to use video conferencing, a director’s physical location should not pose a problem in terms of the ability to actively participate. Even so, I do see cases where a board member “checks out” and refuses to engage in association governance or attend board meetings.

In my opinion, given that directors owe a fiduciary duty to each unit owner, a director who decides that he or she would prefer not to participate in the affairs of the board should resign from the board. While communities have tried to establish certain requirements for board service, including attendance requirements and residency requirements (for example to require that a director must reside in the community a minimum number of months per year), the Division of Florida Condominiums, Timeshares, and Mobile Homes has ruled that such requirements are invalid, which I believe is the correct interpretation of the law.

The Division’s interpretation is that once a person has been seated on the board, even if by appointment, they may only be involuntarily removed through the “recall” process, which requires a majority of all voting interests to “vote out” a director. This can be done during their term and with or without cause. There are a few exceptions. The Division may remove a director for violations of law, directors who are financially delinquent are deemed to have abandoned their offices, and directors who have been indicted or charged with embezzlement must leave the board.

The fact that your association is filling vacancies by appointment suggests that there was no election, meaning that other unit owners are not stepping up to take their turn at board service. This is not uncommon. Board service can be demanding and sometimes thankless. If your association is having trouble maintaining board members, you may want to suggest that the association consider amending its bylaws to reduce the required size of the board, the law generally requires a minimum of three board members.

Q: Our HOA board recently adopted changes to our declaration. They said they would be sending out rules and regulations later. Don’t they have to do this at a board meeting? (K.M., via e-mail)

A: I would be surprised if the declaration gives the board the authority to amend it. An owner vote is almost always required.

Most governing documents grant the board rule-making authority over the common areas, and often also the “parcels” (lots and homes). The board must adopt rules at an open board meeting with at least 48 hours posted notice. If a proposed rule regulates the use of parcels, the law requires 14 days’ notice be given for that board meeting, both by posting and actual delivery to each owner.

Joe Adams is an attorney with Becker & Poliakoff, P.A., Fort Myers. Send questions to Joe Adams by e-mail to jadams@beckerlawyers.com. Past editions may be viewed at floridacondohoalawblog.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Absentee directors a concern

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin surgeon who died on hike was found 'partially buried' after ground collapsed, sheriff says

    The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed.

  • A fourth Chinese billionaire founder-CEO has stepped down as Beijing keeps up the pressure on its tech giants

    E-commerce giant JD.com's founder Richard Liu is the latest to leave a tech leadership role in China.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • Killingly's Board of Education chairwoman resigned early Friday. Here's what she said.

    Janice Joly, chairwoman of Killingly BOE, abruptly resigns

  • U.S. Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation

    President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve moved a step closer to confirmation Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer entered procedural motions for two of them, setting up for a potential vote after lawmakers return from Easter Break on April 25. The filing of the motions on Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, and Fed Governor Lael Brainard, nominated to be the Fed's vice chair, limits the time for floor debate and starts the clock toward a confirmation vote.

  • Walgreens CEO joins VillageMD board

    Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer joined the board of Village MD, a privately held network of primary care clinics that Walgreens has invested in. Walgreens announced in October that it would invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD, with the goal of opening 600 Village Medical at Walgreens clinics by 2025. Walgreens now owns 63% of VillageMD, which plans to go public sometime this year. Walgreens' stock has declined 12.4% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 5.0%.

  • Paysafe Stock Rises as New CEO Lowthers Is Appointed

    Bruce Lowthers, former president at Fidelity National Information Services, will join Paysafe as chief executive.

  • Elon Musk joins Twitter’s Board of Directors

    Elon Musk has joined the board of directors of social media giant Twitter after secretly purchasing as much as 9% of the company’s stock.

  • Michael Neidorff, former Centene chairman and CEO who turned the company into a health care giant, dies

    The executive led Centene from a $40 million company in 1996 to the nation's leading provider of managed care service, with $125 billion in revenue and a place among the Fortune 50.

  • As selection of the new MPS superintendent nears, here's a look at the final candidates

    The four superintendent candidates had their interviews over the last two weeks. The new superintendent could be named as soon as Friday.

  • Elon Musk Promises to Bring Even More Drama to Twitter Board

    (Bloomberg) -- In Silicon Valley, where board seats at public companies rarely trade hands, Twitter Inc. is the unruly exception. The social network has rotated through waves of directors in recent years as it dealt with slowing growth, executive turnover, contentious activist investors and unending political strife.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Brea

  • Liquidity Group CEO weighs in on fueling company growth

    Liquidity Group Co-Founder and CEO Ron Daniel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the $775 million the company raised in partnership with Apollo and MUFG Bank to grow technology companies. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Discovery announces new WarnerMedia leadership ahead of acquisition

    Discovery Inc. has announced an executive leadership team to head WarnerMedia as a major merger between the two companies is finalized this month. Channing Dungey will continue as Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, while Casey Bloys continues as Chief Content Officer of HBO & HBO Max, the company announced. Kathleen Finch will assume a newly…

  • Two Mystery Executives Reap $200 Million Each at China’s Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. doled out more than $200 million apiece to two unidentified executives in 2021, even as it cut founder Pony Ma’s compensation for a year in which Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector walloped the internet giant’s stock.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingNations Eye Modern Arms for

  • VillageMD adds Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer to its board

    VillageMD said it's named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. CEO Roz Brewer to its board. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) owns 63% of the Chicago primary care provider after investing another $5.2 billion in VillageMD last year. The two companies are partnering on opening co-located primary care practices across the country, with plans to open at least 600 Village Medical subsidiaries at Walgreens primary care practices in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027.

  • Family And Friends Of BLACK ENTERPRISE Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Celebrate His Life at His Alma Mater

    The life and times of Earl Graves Sr. were celebrated Wednesday during a ceremony at his alma mater, Morgan State University.

  • Founder's Day program at Altrusa April 13

    Join Altrusans on April 13 for their annual Founder's Day program, this time featuring the club's district governor as the speaker.

  • Rockwell Automation Expedites Hiring Process for Top Prospects

    MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) extended on-the-spot offers for internships and early career opportunities to attendees at the National Society of Black Engin...

  • Who will be the new ROWVA board members? Two names are on agenda

    The agenda for the April 18 agenda lists Heather Godsil and Emily Bean to be approved for the two open board seats.

  • How Gilead built a more-diverse, relatively younger board

    Gilead's board as recently as eight years ago had one Black member and two women. Now, times have changed.