Absentee voting for Minnesota starts Jan. 19

Jan. 18—ST. PAUL — Voters who have decided on a presidential candidate can cast their ballot starting Friday, Jan. 19.

"Our goal, as always, is to work with our many partners around the state, be it at the township level, the city level or the county level, to make sure that Minnesotans, no matter who they are, where they live, what their political affiliation may be, continue to enjoy elections that are fundamentally fair, accurate, honest and secure," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said during a Thursday press briefing.

All registered voters have at least one location where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot.

Voting locations before election day

County election offices

Information on how to register to vote

Minnesota is part of Super Tuesday on March 5, where residents of 16 states will first cast their primary ballot for president.

In Minnesota, residents will be able to pick a Republican, Democrat or Legal Marijuana Now Party ballot.

For Republicans, former President Donald Trump leads the Republican polls with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley trailing behind. President Joe Biden holds a commanding lead in Democratic polls against Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Marianne Williamson, a self-help author.

All Minnesota residents ages 18 and older who are not currently incarcerated can vote.