Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells General ...

Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Logitech International SA, sells General Electric Co, Paychex Inc, Biogen Inc, Clorox Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOGI, AZO,

Added Positions: AMGN, V, WMT, LMT, EMR, RDS.A, MCY, JNJ, DE, MTB, BA, PII, FDX, CMI, DIS, TXN, TPR, AMZN, MA, VZ, PG, MRK, GOOGL,

Reduced Positions: TROW, COST, PAYX, MSFT, TSLA, FNF, MCD, SONY, NXPI, DUK, NVO, PFE, SKX, UPS, WSM, SPY,

Sold Out: GE, BIIB, CLX, XOM, HXL, RELX,





These are the top 5 holdings of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,676 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 126,121 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84% M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 181,890 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 192,620 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 290,124 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)





Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)





Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1966.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 126,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 96,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 471.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.957500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 633.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)



Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.16.





