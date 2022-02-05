The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today from lululemon, Gravity Blanket and Macy's

Shop the best deals on the web right now at lululemon, Gravity Blanket, Macy's and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for sales? We've rounded up all the best deals you can shop today from the likes of lululemon, Gravity Blanket and Macy's. Whatever it is you're after, there's no shortage of great buys you can snag right now to kick off your February with savings.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From sales on must-have Valentine's Day gifts and discounts on customer-favorite home goods to markdowns on top-tier winter - wardrobe essentials, we've got all your shopping needs covered.

►Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on TVs, appliances and everything in-between

►Valentine's Day: Shopping for your Valentine? We've got chocolates and so much more.

Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on the best deals today. Just remember to act fast—there's no telling how long these epic sales will last.

The best deals to shop in February 2022

1. lululemon

Save big on top-rated lululemon activewear during the We Made Too Much shopping event.

Looking for new activewear? lululemon has you covered with specials on must-have leggings, tanks, hoodies and more. During the retailer's We Made Too Much shopping event, you can pick up the of lululemon Power thru high-rise 25-inch tight for just $79—an impressive $59 discount. Available in several earthy tones, these popular leggings are made with abrasion-resistant fabric and feature side drop-in pockets and a continuous drawcord. To complete your look, consider the lululemon Align cropped tank top, a light support top with a built-in shelf bra and removable cups. Usually retailing for $68, you can pick up the shirt today for as little as $24 in select colors and sizes.

Shop lululemon We Made Too Much specials

2. Gravity Blanket

Shop the best delas on bedding, robes and more from the brand that makes the best weighted blanket we've ever tested.

Whether you're looking for a cozy gift to give your valentine or simply wanting to refresh your bedding, Gravity Blanket is offering tons of dreamy deals right now with markdowns of up to 30%. During the Valentine's Day sale, you can shop discounts on pillows, sheets and robes from the brand that makes our favorite weighted blanket. One great pick for yourself or your sweetie is the Gravity fleece weighted robe, down from $130 to just $97.50 today. In testing, we found this long-lasting robe to be comfortable, soft and stress-relieving.

Story continues

Shop the Gravity Blanket Valentine's Day sale

3. Macy's

Shop the best deals right now at Macy's for stellar sales on jewelry, clothing, kitchen essentials, home goods and more.

If you're still looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your special someone, Macy's has you covered. Now through Monday, February 14, you can shop the retailer's line of customer-favorite jewelry for as much as 65% off. That means, you can save big on everything from rings and bracelets to earrings and necklaces and even scoop dazzling discounts on diamond settings. Better still, the popular retailer is also offering markdowns of up to 60% on clothing, handbags, home goods and kitchen essentials through tomorrow, February 6. Planning a V-Day proposal? Consider the Macy's certified diamond cushion halo twist bridal set, down from $2,000 to just $999 right now. Made with 14K white gold, the 5/8 karat diamond set features a stunning cushion halo engagement ring and an eye-catching diamond twist band.

Shop the Macy's jewelry sale

4. Kohl's

Snag the best deals on home, kitchen and fashion when you use this Kohl's coupon code today.

Whether you're eyeing home décor or kitchen gadgets, you can find all that and more for an incredible price today at Kohl's. Through today, February 5, you can snag 20% off your entire purchase when you enter coupon code SAVINGS at checkout. That means, you can save big on clothing, shoes, furniture, kitchen essentials and so much more. Meanwhile, you can also earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend through tomorrow, February 6—it's like getting paid to shop. One great buy is the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 deluxe XL pressure cooker and air fryer, down from $299.99 to just $143.99 with the discount code. This top-rated kitchen appliance features crisping and pressure lids, a ceramic-coated pot and a convenient cooking basket.

Shop the Kohl's sale

5. Hulu

Start streaming 'Pam & Tommy' on Hulu right now.

Whether you're a fan of Disney and Pixar movies or want to watch the new drama Pam & Tommy, this bundle deal of some of the most popular streaming services available gets you major access to the best shows and movies. Right now, you can sign up for this Hulu bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+, for $13.99 a month. That's a savings of $7.98 across all three subscription services, which offer access to popular movies, acclaimed documentaries and the latest TV hits.

Get the Hulu bundle for $13.99 a month

Best ongoing deals to shop now

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best deals: Shop huge sales at Macy's, lululemon and Gravity Blanket