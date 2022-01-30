The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today from Saatva, Kate Spade, Kohl's and Overstock

Shop the best deals right now at Kohl's, Overstock, Aerie, Kate Spade and more.

If you're looking for the best deals on anything from must-have home essentials to trendy totes and steep sleep savings, you've come to the right place. There's no shortage of great buys you can snag right now and we've rounded up all the best deals on the web to help you get started.

The best deals to shop in January 2022

1. Saatva

Saatva has deals up to $450 across its entire line.

If a new mattress has been on your mind, Saatva is offering some of the best deals we've ever seen on its line of Reviewed-approved mattresses. For a limited time, you can take as much as $450 off your full purchase–orders between $1,000 and $1,999 will get $200 off while purchases of $4,000 or more will be eligible for a $450 price cut. During the sale, you can pick up the Saatva classic mattress for just $1,495 in the queen size, a $200 savings. While the mattress had poor movement absorption in our tests, we found it comfortable and similar to a bed you would find at a luxury resort.

Shop the Saatva sale

2. Kate Spade

Get a head start on holiday shopping at Kate Spade.

If you're looking to add some new accessories to your winter wardrobe, check out Kate Spade's designer sale section for the best deals on purses, wallets, handbags and more. For instance, the brand's All Day large tote bag is available in four different colors at a $66 price cut for $182. Kate Spade says the bag features an easily accessible open top and a detachable wristlet pouch, so you can carry everything from your credit cards to a 13-inch laptop.

Shop the Kate Spade Designer sale

3. Overstock

Overstock has some of the best deals on the web with savings of up to 70% right now.

Ready to give your interiors a major refresh? You can shop the best deals right now at Overstock for huge savings on furniture, bedding and bath essentials, home décor and kitchen items. If you want to freshen up your bathroom, consider the 24-piece move-in bundle towel set, ringing up for as little as $59.49 in the Jade color—a $10.50 markdown. Available in several earthy tones, this expansive towel set includes two bath sheets, four bath towels, six hand towels, four fingertip towels and eight washcloths.

Shop the Overstock Winter Red Tag sale

4. Aerie

Save up to 50% on cult-favorite leggings right now at Aerie.

Aerie makes our favorite underwear for women, and, right now, the brand is offering a six for $30 promotion on all of it's cult-favorite undies—$23.70 off the full price of $53.70 for six pairs. In testing, we loved the soft material of Aerie underwear, and found them comfortable to wear all day thanks to stretchy waistbands and high-quality fabric. For even more top-notch Aerie deals, you can also shop the brand's best-selling leggings and yoga pants at up to 30% off. The best-selling Aerie Offline OG legging, for instance, can be yours for as little as $9.57—a $6.38 price cut.

Shop the Aerie sale

5. Kohl's

Shop the best deals right now at Kohl's and use this limited-time coupon code to take an extra 15% off your total purchase.

Whether you're looking for home goods, kitchen appliances or new clothing for the whole family, Kohl's have you covered with all that and more. Right now, you can shop sitewide deals and use coupon code ENJOY15 at checkout to snag an extra 15% off your entire purchase through today, January 30. Not sure where to start? Consider the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, down from $249.99 to just $195.49 with the discount code. This do-it-all kitchen appliance lets you air fry, bake, broil, warm and toast and comes with an oven rack, baking pan and fry basket.

Shop the Kohl's sale

Best ongoing deals to shop now

