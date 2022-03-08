The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today at Sam's Club, Best Buy and Columbia

Shop the best deals available today for major savings on winter jackets, stylish shoes, popular video games and so much more.

There are plenty of ways to save big while shopping online, but some retailers have better sales than others. Thankfully, we've found the best deals on everything from winter coats to gasoline. You can shop Sam's Club, Columbia, Best Buy and more for today's top deals.

Several of our all-time favorite retailers are offering up some of the best deals we've seen this year, but only for a limited time. From discounts on must-have winter jackets to savings on stylish shoes, we have all your shopping needs covered today.

Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on the best deals today. Just remember to act fast—there's no telling how long these epic sales will last.

The best deals today in March 2022

1. Sam's Club

Joining Sam's Club lets you save big on hefty purchases for your home and beyond.

Get exclusive deals on home essentials by becoming a Sam's Club member and start saving in bulk! Right now, the warehouse shopping outlet is offering new members a $45 gift card if they sign up for an annual fee of $45. That means you get your initial investment put right back in your pocket. Members can save on household products, pantry treats and even gasoline. Select Sam's Club refueling stations open to the public offer a gas discount of $0.05 for members (depending on your city and Sam's Club location).

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership and get a $45 gift card

2. AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA makes the best DNA kit we've ever tried, and it's on sale for $59 now

Dig deep into your family history with DNA testing kits from AncestryDNA, which is currently offering its quality kits for a major discount. Right now, the brand is hosting its St. Patrick's Day sale, which lets you get one of its testing kits for up to $50 off. We found the standard AncestryDNA package, now $40 off, ringing up at $59, to be the best DNA testing kit for having the greatest detail of DNA heritage of any other kit we tested. That detail can be seen in the kit's ethnicity estimates that calculate how much of your DNA can be traced back to certain regions around the world. It can also connect to its database of more than 18 million users to find distant DNA matches.

Shop the AncestryDNA St. Patrick's Day sale

3. Best Buy

"Mario Kart 8" is one of many amazing Nintendo Switch titles on sale at Best Buy in honor of Mario Day.

The world's most famous plumber has a big anniversary this week, with Mario Day set for Thursday, March 10. To celebrate the video game icon, Best Buy is offering discounts on various Nintendo Switch titles featuring the jubilant jumper right now. You can race around the universe with Mario and his friends with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, normally priced at $59.99 but now available for $39.99. Even games with Mario's inner circle have savings, including Luigi's Mansion 3 and Yoshi's Crafted World, both on sale for $39.99. Whatever your preference, Mario is the king of video games so you can't go wrong with him and his friends on your console.

Shop select Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy

4. Columbia

Stay toasty this winter by savings on coats and more at this Columbia sale.

Winter is winding down, which means now is the time to snag cold-weather gear at a discount. Columbia is currently hosting a Winter sale with discounts of up to 50% off on jackets, boots and more. The brand's Ascender Softshell men's jacket typically runs shoppers $115, but you can get it in Shark Blue and Red Jasper for $49.98—that's a whopping 57% discount. Columbia says the jacket can be used year-round, with its material being both wind- and weather-resistant and containing zippered pockets at the chest and bottom of the jacket. There's plenty more where that came from, so shop while the deals are hot and the weather is still cold.

Shop the Columbia Winter sale

5. Zappos

Get deals on a wide variety of boots and more at Zappos right now.

Step out in style without draining your budget at Zappos. Through Sunday, March 13, the outlet is hosting its Spring sale with discounts of up to 50% on best-selling shoes, swimwear and other apparel. For instance, there are the Cole Haan Howland Penny women's shoes for $89.99 courtesy of a $58.01 price cut. Zappos says the shoes are made with a soft leather lining and cushioned footbed for the best support and flexibility possible.

Shop the Zappos Spring sale

The best deals this week

