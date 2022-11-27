The absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals under $25—shop Crocs, Apple, Burt's Bees and more
Black Friday came and went, but she left behind hundreds of incredible deals you can still shop through Cyber Monday. We've been live tracking the best Black Friday Amazon deals all week, but right now, we're all about those budget finds—we're talking the best deals you can shop under $25 right now.
The 10 best Amazon deals under $25
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)
Schick Hydro Dermaplaning Tool for $4.54 with on-page coupon (Save $1.13)
Best Amazon deals under $5
Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Unicorn Lip Balm for $3.99 (Save $1.51)
Best Amazon deals under $10
Peppa Pig Cooking Fun Tabletop Kitchen for $6.49 (Save $21.50)
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Pajama Pant for $7.40 (Save $6.10)
Best Amazon deals under $15
Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Hoodie for $13.60 (Save $11.30)
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats for $13.99 (Save $16)
Best Amazon deals under $20
Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper for $15.99 (Save $4)
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Food Storage Containers for $15.99 (Save $15)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 (Save $10.50)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Best Amazon deals under $25
Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $20.47 (Save $9.52)
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $20.99 (Save $9)
Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket for $24.40 (Save $20.10)
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
