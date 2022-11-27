The absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals under $25—shop Crocs, Apple, Burt's Bees and more

Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·2 min read
Hunting for the best deals on a budget? Shop these top finds under $25 at Amazon.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday came and went, but she left behind hundreds of incredible deals you can still shop through Cyber Monday. We've been live tracking the best Black Friday Amazon deals all week, but right now, we're all about those budget finds—we're talking the best deals you can shop under $25 right now.

The 10 best Amazon deals under $25

  1. Apple AirTag for $25 (Save $4)

  2. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 (Save $3.99)

  3. Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)

  4. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker for $17.99 (Save $7)

  5. Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 (Save $12)

  6. Schick Hydro Dermaplaning Tool for $4.54 with on-page coupon (Save $1.13)

  7. Deciniee Jade Roller for $8.49 (Save $11.50)

  8. Burt’s Bees Christmas Gift Box for $7.98 (Save $2.01)

  9. Under Armour Adult Crew Socks for $13.99 (Save $12.01)

  10. 3-Pack Makeup Sponges for $4.69 (Save $5.30)

Best Amazon deals under $5

Stocking stuffers anyone? Shop the best Amazon deals under $5 before Cyber Monday.

  1. Egg Separator for $3.18 (Save $0.68)

  2. Eos Lip Balm for $3.79 (Save $1.20)

  3. Amazon Basics 6-Pack of Sponges for $3.88 (Save $1.03)

  4. 10-Piece Acrylic Nail Art Soak Caps for $3.98 (Save $2.01)

  5. Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Unicorn Lip Balm for $3.99 (Save $1.51)

  6. Schick Hydro Dermaplaning Tool for $4.54 with on-page coupon (Save $1.13)

  7. 3-Pack Makeup Sponges for $4.69 (Save $5.30)

  8. Beauty Jellyfish Silicon Brush for $4.78 (Save $1.19)

  9. Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Cups for $4.93 (Save $0.79)

  10. 17-pack Spiral Hair Ties for $5 (Save $8.87)

Best Amazon deals under $10

These top toys are all under $10 at Amazon right now.

  1. Peppa Pig Cooking Fun Tabletop Kitchen for $6.49 (Save $21.50)

  2. L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)

  3. Paw Patrol Rocky’s Recycle Truck for $6.99 (Save $3.50)

  4. TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie for $6.99 (Save $8.01)

  5. Lip Smacker 8-Count Soda Lip Balm for $7.36 ($3.64)

  6. Amazon Essentials Men’s Straight-Fit Pajama Pant for $7.40 (Save $6.10)

  7. Meat Chopper for $7.49 (Save $9.50)

  8. Burt’s Bees Christmas Gift Box for $7.98 (Save $2.01)

  9. Deciniee Jade Roller for $8.49 (Save $11.50)

  10. Paw Patrol Marshall's Deluxe Fire Truck for $9.99 (Save $8)

Best Amazon deals under $15

Get these great deals under $15 at Amazon while you still can.

  1. PopSockets Expanding Phone Grip for $10.39 (Save $2.60)

  2. Wobble Wag Giggle Ball Dog Toy for $12.74 (Save $2.25)

  3. Etsfmoa Beanie With Light for $12.79 (Save $3.20)

  4. Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 (Save $12)

  5. Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max Case for $13.59 (Save $16.40)

  6. Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant for $13.60 (Save $11.30)

  7. Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Hoodie for $13.60 (Save $11.30)

  8. Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens for $13.89 (Save $4.39)

  9. Under Armour Adult Crew Socks for $13.99 (Save $12.01)

  10. Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats for $13.99 (Save $16)

Best Amazon deals under $20

These are the best Amazon deals under $20 right now.

  1. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 (Save $3.99)

  2. Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper for $15.99 (Save $4)

  3. Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Food Storage Containers for $15.99 (Save $15)

  4. myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $16.98 (Save $13)

  5. Echo Glow for $16.99 (Save $13)

  6. Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $16.99 (Save $8)

  7. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)

  8. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker for $17.99 (Save $7)

  9. The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 (Save $10.50)

  10. Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)

Best Amazon deals under $25

Shop these great Black Friday finds under $25 at Amazon right now.

  1. Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $20.47 (Save $9.52)

  2. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $20.99 (Save $9)

  3. Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)

  4. The Elf on the Shelf for $22.49 (Save $10.46)

  5. Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip (KP303) for $22.99 (Save $7)

  6. Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Puffer Jacket for $24.40 (Save $20.10)

  7. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)

  8. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  9. HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse for $24.99 (Save $25)

  10. Apple AirTag for $25 (Save $4)

