These are the absolute best Apple products you can buy

Camryn Rabideau, Reviewed
·8 min read
These electronics blew away their competitors in our firsthand testing.
These electronics blew away their competitors in our firsthand testing.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I’ve been an Apple loyalist for as long as I can remember. I got my first iPhone in high school—which, if you must know, was more than 10 years ago—and I haven’t owned an Android since. I also use Apple laptops and computers for my freelance work, and you’ll see an Apple Watch on my wrist every day.

I’ll be the first to admit Apple products are expensive, but there’s a reason that people like me keep coming back to the brand: The products work! Apple offers some of the best electronics in the industry—proven by the fact that Apple regularly comes out on top during our in-house product testing. We’ve done side-by-side comparisons of the brand’s best-selling items against their main competitors, and we’re confident in saying that these eight products are hands-down the best things to buy at Apple.

1. The newest iPad Air

You&#39;ll be hard-pressed to find a better tablet than the latest iPad Air.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better tablet than the latest iPad Air.

There’s no shortage of tablets available on the market today, and when we put together our round-up of the best tablets, we tested models from Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, and more. However, none of them could compare to Apple’s latest iPads.

The 2020 Apple iPad Air clenched the top spot in our testing, but it was closely followed in our rankings by the regular iPad and iPad Pro. What sets it apart from the rest? The Air wowed us with its sleek modern design, amazing processing power, and impressive battery life. This model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for a vibrant picture, and the whole unit weighs less than a pound. The A14 Bionic chip offers fast graphics performance, and we loved that iPadOS makes it easy to multitask, giving you the ability to split your tablet’s screen to view multiple applications.

Though a tablet probably isn’t your first choice for taking photos, the Apple iPad Air can capture quality images with its 12-megapixel camera, and its high-definition FaceTime camera offers improved low-light performance for all your Zoom calls. Additionally, this iPad is compatible with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2, and we also liked that it still includes a headphone jack.

Get the Apple iPad Air (2020) on Amazon for $569.99

2. The super-sleek MacBook Air

Speaking from personal experience, the latest MacBook Air laptop is truly enjoyable to use.
Speaking from personal experience, the latest MacBook Air laptop is truly enjoyable to use.

The latest MacBook Air is the brand’s thinnest, lightest notebook, and it beat out laptops from HP, Dell, Acer, and more in our best laptops testing. Some of the highlights of this device include its crazy-powerful M1 processor, long battery life, and incredibly smooth trackpad and keyboard. Plus, I can personally vouch for the laptop’s quality—I’m typing this article on the exact model!

One of the biggest updates with the new MacBook Air is its M1 processor, which delivers 60% more power than its predecessor and allows it to perform on-par with laptops twice its price. It also has a 8‑core CPU that delivers up to 5 times faster graphics, and a retina display for lifelike colors and unbeatable detail. This MacBook also has a crazy-long battery life of up to 18 hours, allowing you to work more and charge less.

Most of these features are also available on the MacBook Pro, but we think most people will do just fine with the less-expensive Air, which really leaves little to be desired!

Get the Apple M1 MacBook Air from Best Buy for $999.99

3. The Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is everything you could ask for in a smartwatch.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is everything you could ask for in a smartwatch.

If you want a powerful little computer that lives on your wrist, the best smartwatch we’ve ever tested is the Apple Watch Series 6—at least for iPhone users, anyway. The sleek watch can track your fitness, provide health insights, manage calls and messages, and help you play music, just to name a few of its abilities, and it comes in two dial sizes—40 mm and 44 mm—and a wide range of finishes to suit everyone’s tastes.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has a OLED touchscreen that’s extremely easy to control, and the Digital Crown on the side of the watch allows you to summon Siri with a touch or scroll through various menus. The Apple Watch is compatible with a wide variety of third-party apps, including everything from Headspace to Peloton, and it pulls ahead of its competitors with impressive health tracking abilities, including sleek tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and more.

Of course, the main downside of the Apple Watch is that it’s really only great for iPhone users. It also requires daily charging, but it’s a small price to pay for such a comprehensive smartwatch.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for $379.99

4. The latest iPhone Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is sleek and powerful with an amazing camera.
The iPhone 12 Pro is sleek and powerful with an amazing camera.

We couldn’t have a list of the best Apple products without including the iPhone 12 Pro. This smartphone is powered by the same A14 Bionic chip that wowed us in the iPad Air, and it features 5G for accelerated wireless speeds and better performance on congested networks.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that spans from edge-to-edge for a super sleek appearance, and it also features a ceramic shield for improved drop protection. (If you want something even bigger, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.) The 12 Pro offers up to 17 hours of video playback per charge, as well as industry-leading water resistance.

However, one of the main selling points of this smartphone is its three 12-megapixel cameras, which feature a number of improvements. Apple claims this new camera system delivers 87% better low‑light photos, 5 times the optical zoom range, and superior Night Mode portraits. So if you’re forever capturing memories using your phone, this model is certainly speaking your language.

Get the Apple iPhone 12 Pro from Best Buy for $999

5. The high-end Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K allows you to stream all your favorite shows from via easy-to-use interface.
The Apple TV 4K allows you to stream all your favorite shows from via easy-to-use interface.

While not our top-rated streaming device, the Apple TV 4K is still a worthwhile buy, especially if you have a high-end home theater with a Dolby Atmos audio system, as it offers more robust support than other less-expensive competitors. This streaming device supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, and you can use it to access all your favorite streaming services, including HBO Max and Apple’s TV+.

Apple TV is fast and easy to use with an attractive interface that lets you install all manner of streaming apps. The Apple TV remote includes a responsible touch-pad, as well as a voice-control button, but speaking from personal experience, its slim form can be easy to lose in the couch cushions. Thankfully, you can also use your iPhone to control the device, and if you click into a search bar on the Apple TV, it automatically prompts you to type on your phone—much easier than scrolling back and forth to punch in letters on the TV screen.

While there are certainly less-expensive streaming devices that work as well as the Apple TV 4K, it’s a worthwhile splurge for anyone who already has numerous Apple devices or wants to make the most of Dolby Atmos.

Get the Apple TV 4K from Amazon for $199

6. The uber-popular Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro deliver superior noise cancellation.
The AirPods Pro deliver superior noise cancellation.

AirPods have become somewhat of a status symbol in recent years, and while they’re undeniably pricey, they’re also some of the best true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. The AirPods Pro are particularly impressive thanks to their active noise cancellation and water-resistance, and unlike the regular AirPods, the Pro comes with swappable silicone ear tips that make them more comfortable and form-fitting.

The AirPods Pro deliver around 4.5 to 5 hours of battery life per charge, but what’s nice is that their sleek charging case provides multiple recharges, making them ideal for taking on a trip or commuting. Not to mention the superior noise cancellation and “Transparency Mode,” which is useful when you need to be aware of your surroundings. They provide great call quality and are easy to pair, and overall, we think they’re a solid choice for any iPhone user.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $199

7.The Apple Music app

Apple Music puts more than 60 million songs at your fingertips.
Apple Music puts more than 60 million songs at your fingertips.

Looking for a way to listen to all your favorite music? Apple Music ranked pretty well in our testing of the best music streaming services, only being bested by Spotify and Tidal. As you might have guessed, this service works best on Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, and it offers more than 60 million songs and a cloud-based music locker where you can store your favorite tunes. Apple Music also comes with access to Beats 1 radio station, which offers a solid selection of live and on-demand programs hosted by well-known personalities.

Apple Music has a 3-month free trial to let you test it out, but once your trial is up, the service costs $9.99 per month. Unfortunately, there’s no free plan, but it’s a worthwhile expense for those who frequently listen to music on Apple devices—I’ve used Apple Music for years, and I’ve always been extremely happy with its performance and music selection.

Get the Apple Music App on iTunes

8. Apple’s own lightning charging cable

This lightning charging cable is ideal for quickly powering up your devices.
This lightning charging cable is ideal for quickly powering up your devices.

This might not be as exciting of a purchase as, say, a new iPhone, but if you own any Apple product, chances are you’re going to need at least one lightning cable, which are the standard for charging most of the brand’s electronics. When we tested the best lightning cables, we found that Apple’s own USB-C option is the best for fast charging (assuming your iPhone or iPad supports it). Just keep in mind you’ll need a compatible wall adapter to use along with it.

Get the Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable on Amazon for $16.13

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 8 best Apple products you can buy

Recommended Stories

  • Unilever says it will no longer use the word 'normal' on its beauty products because it makes people feel excluded

    The conglomerate behind Dove, Pond's, and other bath and beauty products also says it will also stop altering the bodies and skin tones of models.

  • Apple will no longer produce the iMac Pro as the company reportedly works on innovative new tech, like foldable iPhones and virtual reality gear

    Apple released the iMac Pro, which it called the "fastest and most powerful Mac ever," in December 2017.

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

    Despite what liberal Twitter accounts may think, Texas isn't made up of just Republicans. The state houses millions of Democrats and deserves help.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • Piers Morgan storms off 'Good Morning Britain' set after cohost accuses him of continuing 'to trash' Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan's response on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Britain" to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has faced widespread criticism.

  • Nevada Democratic Party Staff Quits En Masse after Socialists Win Leadership Roles

    Every Nevada Democratic Party staff member quit after Democratic socialists won party leadership roles, according to a new report. Alana Mounce, the party’s executive director, reportedly notified the newly elected party chair, Judith Whitmer, that she and other staff members were resigning, according to The Intercept. The party’s operations director, research director, communications director and finance director all resigned after the left-wing candidates of the “NV Dems Progressive Slate,” which was run by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the Left Caucus, beat out the Democratic Party’s “Progressive Unity Slate” on Saturday. All but one of the winning candidates is a dues-paying member of a local DSA. “I knew I couldn’t work with her,” an anonymous staffer said of Whitmer, “and watch her destroy the years of hard work so many operatives put into making our state party the best state party in the country.” Whitmer told the outlet she and the other newcomers “weren’t really surprised, in that we were prepared for” the mass resignation. “But what hit us by surprise and was sort of shocking is that for a slate that claimed that they were all about unity, and kept this false narrative of division going on throughout the entire campaign — in fact they kept intensifying that — that’s what was surprising about it, was the willingness to just walk away, instead of working with us,” she said.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • The mandate isn’t lifted, but the masks already are. Texas, you’re scaring me

    Four of the five waitresses in this diner had already ditched the masks. Think people will do the right thing?

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Justice League' producer Deborah Snyder shares how she and husband Zack overcame the grief of their daughter's suicide to make the 'Snyder cut' a reality

    Snyder also told Insider that she reported inappropriate behavior by Joss Whedon before the movie was released in 2017.

  • Letters to the Editor: Joe Manchin's insulting idea that $400 is enough to keep us unemployed

    Joe Manchin's argument that enhanced uemployment benefits are a disincentive to work is straight out of the Republican playbook.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill is on the brink of becoming law. Here's where it stands

    The House is likely to pass the bill this week and as early as Tuesday evening, bringing $1,400 checks, billions for vaccines and money for schools.