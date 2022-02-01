'Absolute hell': One year since Myanmar's military coup

"In Myanmar we still have many people being killed every single day by the military, and the world is not watching," says one resident of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city. It's been one year since the army siezed power in the southeast Asian country, hours before a new parliament was due to convene. Troops rounded up lawmakers in dawn raids, ending a brief democratic interlude and setting the stage for months of bloodshed. Almost 1,500 civilians have been killed and over 11,000 arrested in the ongoing crackdown, according to a local monitor, with rights groups accusing junta troops of torture and extrajudicial killings.